MK Dons in pole position to secure Aston Villa man

League One side MK Dons are currently leading the race to recruit Aston Villa teenager Kaine Kesler Hayden on a loan deal for the remainder of the season, as per a transfer update from The Athletic (31/1; morning).

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the campaign plying his trade at League Two outfit Swindon Town, performing admirably and establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet under the stewardship of Ben Garner.

He was particularly impressive on ITV earlier this month when the Robins took on Premier League giants Manchester City at the County Ground, keeping the score down to four and proving to be a considerable threat going forward in the FA Cup tie.

This offensive threat was a symbol of Kesler’s time in Wiltshire, recording one goal and two assists in 23 competitive appearances for the fourth-tier outfit, perhaps a total that doesn’t fully represent the impact he had on the right side.

He was recalled by Steven Gerrard after impressing in League Two and has been involved in Villa’s two previous matchday squads – but the Liverpool legend is now set to sanction another temporary move away from the West Midlands.

Swindon are thought to be in the running to secure his signature once more – but after performing well under Garner – he is now attracting interest from the third tier.

As per The Athletic, they want to see him make the step up and Liam Manning’s MK have come in as potential candidates to lure him away from the top-tier team, with the full-back set to make a move away before the deadline tonight.

The Verdict:

This is an exciting potential move MK fans should be extremely excited about – and could perhaps make the same impact Ethan Laird made in Buckinghamshire last term.

Not only can he play at full-back, but also as a wing-back and that should provide manager Manning with the flexibility to switch between a back three and a flat back four.

This unpredictability may be required if they want to retain their place in the top six – and he would certainly provide the necessary threat going forward to make a real difference and provide the third-tier club with a different option going forward.

Whether he can make the step up seamlessly remains to be seen and it will be interesting to see how he copes with the assignment of facing League One defenders if he does indeed secure a move before the end of play today.

He may only be stepping up one league, but with the likes of James McClean and Aiden McGeady plying their trade in the division, he will have a difficult time against the more capable wide men.

This learning experience can only benefit him for the future though.