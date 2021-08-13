MK Dons fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Dons transfer deals from over the years

Milton Keynes Dons were involved in one of the most exciting matches of last weekend, when they shared the spoils at the University of Bolton Stadium, to which was treated to an epic 3-3 draw.

The club’s quest for a new manager continues, but the show must go on and the Dons welcome Lee Johnson’s Sunderland to Stadium MK this Saturday. With the newly restored home support from the stands, they will be hoping to push for their first victory of the campaign.

Here, we have put together 22 questions on the Dons’ transfer dealings in recent years, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

1 of 22 Franco Ravizzoli arrived from which club this summer? Eastbourne Town Eastbourne Borough Crawley Town Whitehawkw