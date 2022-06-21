MK Dons closing in on sealing permanent deal for 24-year-old winger

Milton Keynes Dons are closing in on sealing a deal for winger Nathan Holland, according to a report from The Telegraph journalist Jason Burt.

Holland is currently on the lookout for a new club following West Ham United’s decision to cut ties with him.

The 24-year-old was one of a host of players who the Irons opted to release following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.

During his time at the London Stadium, Holland was limited to just four senior appearances as he failed to make an impact at this level.

West Ham loaned Holland out on two separate occasions to Oxford United where he featured regularly for the club in the third-tier.

Over the course of these spells, Holland made 45 league appearances for the U’s.

Barring a late twist, the winger will become MK Dons’ fourth signing of the summer window.

The Dons have already bolstered their squad by securing the services of Matt Dennis, Ethan Robson and Jack Tucker on permanent deals.

Head coach Liam Manning will be unable to turn to Harry Darling for inspiration next season as the defender sealed a move to Swansea City last weekend.

Scott Twine meanwhile has recently been attracting a considerable amount of interest from Hull City and Burnley.

The Verdict

Providing that the Dons are able to finalise a move for Holland, this could potentially turn out to be a good bit of business by the club.

Holland has demonstrated in his career that he is capable of providing some creativity in League One as he has been directly involved in 14 goals at this level.

Whereas a lack of consistency last season resulted in the winger averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.55 in League One, there is no reason why he cannot benefit from Manning’s guidance.

Having helped to further the development of Darling and Twine in the previous campaign, Manning will be confident in his ability to get the very best out of Holland.