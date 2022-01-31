MK Dons closing in on capture of Manchester City midfielder

Manchester City midfielder Matt Smith is on the brink of joining MK Dons on a permanent basis.

The youngster is set to make the switch from the Etihad in the closing stages of the window.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the deal will be confirmed before the end of deadline day.

The report suggests that MK Dons could spend up to £500,000 on the deal to secure the Welshman. However, the initial up front fee is said to be nominal and largely dependent on add-ons.

A sell-on clause has also reportedly been agreed in the deal for the move.

This ensures Man City will still receive a fee if MK Dons sell the player to another club in the near future.

Smith joined from West Brom’s youth side in 2013. In that nearly 10 years at City, Smith has gone out on loan five times to the likes of FC Twente, QPR, Charlton Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and Hull City.

Smith started well at Hull earlier this season, but had his loan cut short after he fell out of favour and lost his place in the side.

He is now set to leave on a permanent deal, ending his relationship with the Citizens.

MK Dons are fourth in League One and chasing promotion. Liam Manning’s side are two points adrift of the automatic places, although they have played as many as four games more than second place Wigan Athletic.

Up next for MK Dons is the visit of Lincoln City on February 5.

The Verdict

This is a smart signing for MK Dons. Smith has played at Championship and League One level and shown he is ready.

Man City have produced many great midfielders and he has learned from some of the best teachers in the game.

He will offer something extra to the side as they look to secure a top six finish, or even push for a top two spot.

The financial risk is also quite low, as the £500,000 fee will only be met if he performs well, at which point he would’ve proven himself to be worth the cost.