MK Dons boost as League One side could seal another move for Luton man

MK Dons have been flying high in the third tier so far this season and Peter Kioso has played a key part in that success, featuring heavily for the League One side so far this campaign.

It will have been a blow then to see the 22-year-old return to his parent club today but the good news for Liam Manning’s team though is that he could end up back at the club for the rest of the season, as reported by MK Citizen.

The youngster has been out on loan previously to Northampton and Bolton but this has arguably been his best spell to date away from the club. He certainly looks a solid talent at third tier level – so they’ll be sad to see the back of him.

He might end up back sooner rather than later though. The move back to his parent side could only be a temporary switch for the Hatters, with the MK Citizen claiming that a deal could still happen that would see him return to the League One team for the remainder of the campaign.

Unless he makes a real impression for Nathan Jones during his time back there – if he can get onto the field – then a deal may not happen. However, if he goes back and merely sits on the bench, then it should mean a move could happen again.

The side would certainly welcome him back if the opportunity becomes available – and it seems like it may do towards the end of the window.

The Verdict

Peter Kioso is a solid talent at League One level and if MK Dons have the chance to bring him back then they definitely should.

He’s been fairly instrumental for them so far this season and with the side doing well in their division, getting him back would be a huge boost. There is every chance that he could do a decent job for Luton in the Championship but Liam Manning will be hoping that the Hatters don’t realise that anytime soon.

If they were to go the remainder of the campaign without him in their squad, then it would certainly be a blow and they would have to almost certainly locate a replacement. It’s doable but they might not find someone better suited to them than Kioso.

His contributions defensively and going forward cannot be understated – so leaving the opportunity for him to go back to MK Dons in the second half of the season will be great news for them.