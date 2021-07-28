MK Dons bolster defensive ranks

Tennai Watson has signed for MK Dons on a free transfer following a trial period and his release from Reading, the club announced this morning.

The versatile right back turned out 20 times for Reading U23s in Premier League 2 last term, scoring twice.

He said: “I’ve been training here for a while and I’ve loved it so when I heard there was a chance to get a deal, I was eager to get it done.

“Coming in to a new club can be daunting but I’ve never felt that – you can tell the boys are so together. I’ve really loved it and it’s given me a chance to express myself as a player.”

The deal is Watson’s first permanent move away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium after coming through the youth system at Reading.

He continued: “I felt like this style fits me as there is a licence for me to get forward, which I love to do. You can’t neglect defending though – I’m not scared of a tackle!”

Watson is MK’s eighth summer addition as they look to improve on their 13th placed finish from last term. Manager Russell Martin has taken a lot of plaudits for the club’s style of play in his first full season last term, Watson’s signature comes in line with that angle of attack.

Martin explained: “He came in to train with us and has really impressed. First and foremost, the way he conducts himself, on and off the pitch, is brilliant – he is a real example to others. It’s also his attention to detail, his intensity and the way he has improved during the time he’s been with us.”

Many are seeing The Dons as potential dark horses to crash into League One’s top six this season, if Martin can improve Watson’s threat down the right after the departure of attacking full back Matthew Sorinola on the other side, they are sure to ruffle some feathers once again this term.

The Verdict

Despite being 24, the jury is still out on Watson’s capabilities at League One level, his attitude towards the trial period suggests maturity as he looks to kickstart his career with MK. Martin is building an exciting young squad full of players with higher ceilings than the third tier, continuing to instil a predominantly possession based style of football.

The most notable campaign of Londoner’s career came when he made 28 appearances in AFC Wimbledon’s truly epic escape from League One relegation in 2018/19 under Wally Downes. This upcoming campaign will be a completely different challenge as Martin looks to make an assault on the top six, Watson is likely to go straight in as first choice right back.

