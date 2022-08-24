MK Dons and Lincoln City in transfer battle for Charlton Athletic player

Charlton Athletic forward Diallang Jaiyesimi is wanted by the Addicks’ League One rivals Lincoln City and MK Dons, according to a report from Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old is available for a loan or purchase from The Valley, with new head coach Ben Garner happy to let the wide player depart in order to bring in some fresh faces before the September 1 transfer deadline.

Jaiyesimi arrived at Charlton in February 2021 from Swindon Town, signing a deal until the summer of 2024 and in his first half-season at the club scored once in 14 appearances.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Charlton Athletic midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Ben Dempsey Ayr United Kilmarnock Falkirk Partick Thistle

In his first full campaign at the club, Jaiyseimi featured 36 times in all competitions, primarily as a wing-back due to then-manager Johnnie Jackson not utilising wingers in his usual system.

Jaiyesimi has started just once in Charlton’s opening five league matches this season and wasn’t in the squad for the previous two, however he netted the only goal in Tuesday night’s 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Walsall.

The signing of Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could push Jaiyesimi closer to the exit door at The Valley though, with the Imps and Dons both keen to offer him a route out of London.

The Verdict

Jaiyesimi, like most wingers in League One, blows hot and cold, but he’s certainly underwhelmed to an extent since his arrival from Swindon last year.

It will not have helped his cause that Jackson decided to utilise him as a wing-back, with his defensive skills not exactly a big strength of his game.

If Jaiyesimi was to remain at Charlton, then it appears that he has really strong competition in the wide areas, with the aforementioned Rak-Sakyi, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Charlie Kirk and Jack Payne all vying for favouritism from Ben Garner.

Therefore, he may be wise to take up any potential exit route that MK Dons or Lincoln could offer him here.