MK Dons aiming to seal loan move for Rangers winger

Milton Keynes Dons are aiming to reach an agreement with Rangers over a loan deal for Josh McPake, according to the Daily Record (07/07, 19:43).

McPake was allowed to leave Ibrox on a temporary basis on two separate occasions last season.

The winger spent the first half of the 2021/22 campaign at Morecambe where he made five appearances for the club in the third-tier.

This particular stint was disrupted by an ankle injury which forced McPake to watch on from the sidelines for 13 league games.

After being recalled by Rangers, the 20-year-old joined Tranmere Rovers in January.

During his time with the League Two outfit, McPake made 14 appearances at this level.

McPake scored what turned out to be his only goal for Tranmere in a 3-2 defeat to Northampton Town in March.

MK Dons may need to fend off competition from elsewhere to secure the winger’s signature.

A report from The Northern Echo last month revealed that Hartlepool United have declared an interest in signing McPake on a temporary basis.

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning has already bolstered his squad this summer by signing six players.

Darragh Burns, Ethan Robson, Nathan Holland, Conor Grant, Matthew Dennis and Jack Tucker are also set to feature for the Dons after securing permanent moves to the club.

Can you remember how much MK Dons paid for these 22 signings?

1 of 22 How much did MK Dons pay for Mo Eisa? £299k £500k £900k £1.35m

The Verdict

If this report turns out to be correct, it will be interesting to see whether MK Dons are able to convince Rangers to sanction a temporary exit for McPake.

In order to have the best chance of sealing an agreement with the Scottish side, the Dons will need to provide some assurances regarding game-time.

Given that McPake has yet to score a goal or provide an assist in League One during his career, it is fair to say that MK Dons will be taking a risk by signing him this summer.

However, when you consider that Manning was able to further Scott Twine’s development last season, there is no reason why he cannot go on to get the best out of McPake in the upcoming term.