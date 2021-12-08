MK Dons 1-1 Plymouth Argyle: FLW reports as Steven Schumacher earns first point as Pilgrims boss

Conor Grant’s second half equaliser earned Plymouth Argyle their first point in four League One games, whilst denying MK Dons a spot back in the play-off positions.

The hosts took the lead through Tennai Watson in the 21st minute, when the wing-back slotted home from Scott Twine’s intricate ball through.

Argyle equalised 20 minutes into the second half, after excellent trickery from Danny Mayor, who floated a cross into Joe Edwards with the captain teeing up Grant who found the back of the net with a thunderous strike.

Plymouth started the stronger of the two at Stadium MK, with the Pilgrims operating under new manager Steven Schumacher for the very first time.

The Dons’ focus on building from the back, and breaking the Plymouth press, was evident from the onset with the visitors proving to be organised in the opening exchanges.

Mo Eisa was gifted an opportunity to edge his side into the lead with 20 minutes on the clock, when the forward latched onto Ryan Broom’s misplaced pass but was unable to steer his effort past Michael Cooper in the Plymouth goal.

Watson would open the scoring a minute later when he latched onto Scott Twine’s through ball, with the wing-back finding the back of the net from a tight angle.

Both teams continued to keep possession well and work the opposition with the ball at their feet, but neither were able to create anything clear cut as the first half drew to a close.

The second half began in a similar manner as the first, with Plymouth enjoying spells of possession without troubling the MK Dons backline.

One player who continued to cause problems for Argyle as the game wore on was Twine, with the 22-year-old’s relentlessness work rate, intelligent movement and vision impressing.

The game burst back into life in the 65th minute when Plymouth substitute Mayor did excellently well to skip past his defender before floating a cross into the area, with Edwards then setting up Grant to blast in an equaliser.

This seemed to spur on a manic three minutes in Buckinghamshire with the hosts nearly restoring parity within a minute of the leveller.

Troy Parrott, who had come on a minute earlier, latched onto a lofted through ball, with the young forward’s thumping effort meeting the crossbar.

The visitors then swiftly broke with Mayor’s mazy run splitting the MK Dons defence.

Jordon Garrick is another player who influenced the game after coming on from the bench, as his pace, desire to get in behind and quality on the ball caused problems.

Eisa was presented with a good opportunity to restore MK Dons’ lead with 10 minutes left to play, but his effort from Parrott’s pass lacked the direction and pace to trouble Cooper.

Late on, Garrick nearly sensationally won the game for the visitors when he chopped onto his left foot and unleashed an effort that cannoned off the bar.

Neither side were able to carve out a winner, despite the visitors finishing the better side, as it ended 1-1.