MK Dons 1-0 (age: 1-2) Wycombe Wanderers: FLW report as Chairboys seal spot at Wembley

Wycombe Wanderers confirmed that they will be participating at Wembley for this season’s League One play-off final, defeating MK Dons by two goals to one across both legs.

On the night in Milton Keynes, the Dons ran out as 1-0 winners, courtesy of Troy Parrott’s 26th minute header.

However, Gareth Ainsworth’s side dug deep to keep prevent a second Dons goal, defending resolutely throughout the second 45.

Starting in electric fashion, and knowing full well that they needed a big performance, it was the hosts who dominated the early exchanges.

The Dons caused chaos in the opening five minutes with a succession of corners, and it was the first set-piece that saw Harry Darling loop a header onto the bar.

Kaine Kesler Hayden and Theo Corbeanu saw some joy on the right wing early in the game, with the pair proving to link to great effect, with League One’s Player of the Season Scott Twine picking up some good positions in-between the Wycombe midfield and defence.

The Dons neared an opening in the 16th minute, when Twine once again picked up an intelligent position but his left footed effort dragged marginally wide.

In what was one-way traffic for the first 20 minutes, Daryl Horgan and Garath McCleary combined well on the Wycombe right, with the former bursting into the area but his effort towards goal was blocked by the onrushing Harry Darling.

Troy Parrott opened the scoring in the 26th minute, with the Dons certainly deserving the opening goal, when the young forward’s controlled header from Hiram Boateng’s cross looped over David Stockdale in the Wycombe goal.

With their opener only spurring them on, it was the Dons who immediately got back on the front foot, with Scott Twine testing Stockdale with two well-struck free-kicks.

Parrott nearly doubled his tally in the 38th minute after turning his way past Anthony Stewart, with his left footed effort flying past the wrong side of the post.

Continuing to enjoy lots of success on the right flank, Corbeanu nearly created a second for the Dons, with the Wolves loanee managed to skip past Joe Jacobson and fire the ball across the six-yard box.

The Canadian teenager once again went close just before half time when Parrott capitalised on Sam Vokes misplaced pass, sending Cobrenau towards goal but Stockdale managed to deflect his effort for a corner

A well-worked Dons corner routine followed Corbeanu’s big chance, with Parrott firing over after an excellent dummy from Darling.

Picking up where they left off in the first half, MK Dons started brightly, and once again, Corbeanu was toying with Wycombe’s left-hand side.

Looking to carve their way through a Wycombe low-block, Parrott and Twine linked up superbly in the 53rd minute, before Ryan Tafazolli timed his sliding challenge to perfection.

With 56 minutes on the clock, David Stockdale made a wonderful save to keep the score at 1-0, with the veteran shot-stopper diving away to get his right glove on Corbeanu’s ferocious strike.

Without creating anything too clear cut, the Dons continued to dominate the ball, with Connor Wickham coming on in the 73rd minute to add an element of physicality and experience within the MK Dons frontline.

In the 82nd minute, Vokes was nearly presented with the opportunity to seal their place at Wembley but excellent goalkeeping form Jamie Cumming forced Wycombe’s number nine too fair wide and eventually away from goal.

Looking to get the ball into the box quicker with a more physical option up front in Wickham, the former Crystal Palace forward nodded over from Kesler Hayden’s well-placed cross.

The Wycombe defence managed to keep out the Dons in what remained, ensuring that they will be participating in this season’s League One play-off final.