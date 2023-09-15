Birmingham City will be looking to continue their unbeaten start in the Championship as a trip to Watford beckons.

Triumphs against Leeds United, Bristol City, and Plymouth Argyle fell between an opening day draw with Swansea City and their last outing, which ended in a stalemate with Millwall.

The Hornets on the other hand have experienced contrasting fortunes, having only registered one win this term - a run that has left them in the wrong half of the table.

But how will John Eustace line up at Vicarage Road? Here is what we think...

John Ruddy (GK)

Despite being 36 years old, John Ruddy has started every league match for Birmingham so far this season. He has been consistently preferred to Neil Etheridge and kept two clean sheets in five outings.

Cody Drameh (RB)

The first of six summer signings to make this predicted XI is Cody Drameh, who was signed on loan from Leeds. The 21-year-old made his Blues debut in their final bout before the international break and impressed at right-back.

During the back-half of last season, Drameh plied his trade for Luton Town and helped to guide them towards playoff success.

Dion Sanderson (CB)

Emanuel Aiwu may be knocking on the door but it's hard to see Eustace dropping his captain Dion Sanderson, who has been outstanding this season.

It looked like a good move to re-sign him in the summer after his prior loan spells and that remains the case.

Kevin Long (CB)

Kevin Long, brings some much-needed experience to a youthful backline.

The Republic of Ireland international made to switch to the second city from Burnley in January and has impressed at St Andrews ever since.

Lee Buchanan (LB)

Our four-man defensive line ends with Lee Buchanan, who will most likely line up on the left-hand side.

He penned a five-year deal after joining from German side, Werder Bremen, and has become well-liked by the Blues faithful during his short stay so far.

Krystian Bielik (CM)

Krystian Bielik enjoyed a fruitful loan spell in the Midlands last season, and subsequently signed a three-year contract with the club.

He has been a rock so far this term and appears to be undroppable at the moment.

Ivan Sunjic (CM)

The obvious candidate to partner Bielik is Ivan Sunjic, who joined Birmingham in 2019, and returned from his loan at Hertha Berlin in the summer.

The Croatian has brought sufficient balance to the side, and even managed to register an assist in Birmingham's 2-0 victory at Ashton Gate last month.

Juninho Bacuna (RM)

Despite the array of new faces emerging around him, Juninho Bacuna has maintained his place in Eustace's starting XI.

The former Huddersfield Town and Rangers man proved crucial against Millwall, assisting Jay Stansfield's second-half equaliser.

Koji Moyoshi (CAM)

We could see Eustace shift back to the 4-2-3-1 that he preferred in the early weeks of the season, which creates a space for Koji Moyoshi in attacking midfield.

A goal and an assist from five Championship appearances - one start and four from the bench - is a good return but he'll want to take the opportunity given to him as he looks to cement a place in the side.

Keshi Anderson (LM)

Keshi Anderson has been a wizard when it has come to chance creation so far this campaign. A total 13 opportunities have been fashioned during the 28-year-old's five second tier showings. The former Blackpool man has notched one assist, and will be looking to add to that total against Watford.

Jay Stansfield (ST)

Jay Stansfield has arguably been the most exciting of the recent acquisitions at Birmingham. The 20-year-old striker has scored twice in his first two league games since joining on loan from Fulham, so should be given the nod once again at Vicarage Road.