Highlights Birmingham City have made a strong start to the Championship season, currently sitting fourth in the table with seven points from nine.

Goalkeeper John Ruddy will continue as the first-choice keeper after a series of impressive performances.

Despite injuries to Ethan Laird and Siriki Dembele, Koji Miyoshi and Jordan James are likely to step in as replacements in the starting lineup against Plymouth Argyle.

Birmingham City have made a positive start to the new Championship season.

It is still early days in the campaign, but the Blues are sitting fourth in the table after earning seven points from a possible nine.

Victories over Leeds United and Bristol City have given the team a two-game winning run going into this weekend’s league action.

John Eustace’s side will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start when they face newly promoted Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims have four points from their first three games and will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a late loss to Southampton last time out.

Who will start for Birmingham City against Plymouth Argyle?

The two sides face off on Saturday afternoon in one of the untelevised 3pm kick-offs.

Here we look at who Eustace is likely to choose in his starting lineup against Plymouth…

GK: John Ruddy

Ruddy committed his future to Birmingham earlier in the summer amid interest from Luton Town and has started the season with some fine performances.

He will retain his place as the first-choice goalkeeper.

RB: Koji Miyoshi

An injury to Ethan Laird in the win over Bristol City last weekend saw Miyoshi come into the side in his place.

The full back is set to be absent on Saturday, and a lack of alternative options could see Miyoshi come into the side in his place, especially following his goal against the Robins.

CB: Dion Sanderson

Sanderson has been rock solid so far this season and is likely to retain his place in the team this weekend.

CB: Kevin Long

Long has enjoyed a successful partnership with Sanderson in these opening fixtures, so there is no need to make any unnecessary changes on Saturday.

LB: Lee Buchanan

Buchanan has played every minute of the season so far and is likely to do so from the start again against Steven Schumacher’s side this weekend.

CM: Krystian Bielik

Bielik was a major permanent signing to the club this summer after impressing during a loan spell last season.

His form to start this campaign has been just as good, meaning he will start on Saturday.

CM: Ivan Sunjic

Sunjic has earned his place in the side after his return from loan in Germany last season.

RW: Juninho Bacuna

Bacuna is an integral part of the attacking set up at Birmingham and so will be in from the start this weekend.

Bacuna will be looking to contribute his first goal or assist of the new term against the Pilgrims.

AM: Keshi Anderson

Anderson has been quite good for Birmingham since making the switch from Blackpool over the summer.

He has started all three of the team’s league games so far this season and should make it four from four on Saturday.

LW: Jordan James

Siriki Dembele also came off injured in the win over Bristol City, wth James coming on in his place.

Dembele has been ruled out of the team as a result of that injury, so James should take his place in the side.

ST: Scott Hogan

Hogan has started all three games so far this campaign, and it is probably too soon to throw new signing Jay Stansfield into the squad given he only arrived on Thursday evening.