Mixed Watford injury update provided ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Watford will have influential attacker Ismaila Sarr back when they travel to take on Blackburn Rovers tomorrow, although they are without other first-team players.

The Senegal international is a key player for Rob Edwards, so it was a blow for the Hornets that he was not involved as they drew with Rotherham last time out.

However, in an encouraging update, reporter Adam Leventhal revealed after speaking to the boss that Sarr is back in the squad ahead of the trip up north, with Jeremy Ngakia another who could feature.

“Ismaila Sarr is fit for #WatfordFC’s game at Blackburn, confirmed by Rob Edwards a few moments ago.”

It wasn’t all good news though, as the update also confirmed that Hassane Kamara and Ken Sema are doubts, whilst Tom Cleverley and Imran Louza are both not available for selection as they continue their returns to full fitness.

A run of one win in five games has seen Edwards’ side drop down to sixth in the table ahead of the fixture at Ewood Park, where they will face a Rovers side who sit one place and one point below them.

The verdict

This is obviously great news for Watford as Sarr is a massive player for this team and he’s already shown this season that he has the ability to make a massive difference.

So, you would expect him to be in the XI in what is going to be a very tough game for the Hornets who will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

Elsewhere, it’s a mixed update but the good thing for Edwards is that he has a big enough squad to be able to cope and it will be down to those on the fringes to take any opportunity that comes their way.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.