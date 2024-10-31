Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is likely to miss this weekend's game against Queens Park Rangers, while it is hoped that Dan Ballard, who has been out since the end of September with an ankle injury, will train with the team on Friday.

The only thing that has marred Regis Le Bris' first dozen league games in charge at the Stadium of Light has been their fitness record.

The league leaders, who are five points clear of Burnley and Leeds United in second and third, respectively, having played the same number of matches, have proven that they have the sufficient squad depth to deal with a number of injuries at the same time and still maintain their high levels, but it hasn't half been tough.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 31/10/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 12 14 28 2 Burnley 12 12 23 3 Leeds United 12 11 23 4 Sheffield United 12 6 22 5 West Bromwich Albion 12 6 20 6 Blackburn Rovers 12 4 19

On top of some of the longer-term injuries that were suffered by the likes of Niall Huggins, prior to the French head coach's arrival, key assets like Ajibola Alese, Alan Browne, Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda have been sidelined for various periods of time.

Browne and Mayenda are back to full fitness, after the Spaniard was noted to have been fully involved in the club's open training session earlier in the week, but the two defenders are still not back to being match ready.

There is more encouraging news on the Northern Irishman, but with that comes other annoying fitness problems for Sunderland to deal with.

Mixed Sunderland injury revelation

Le Bris confirmed that his first choice goalkeeper is likely to miss another week of action, and will therefore miss this weekend's game against QPR. He explained that Patterson's issue isn't a serious one, but he is yet to rejoin training.

The 24-year-old missed last weekend's 2-0 win over Oxford United. Veteran shot-stopper Simon Moore stepped into the starting XI, and is set to keep that spot against Marti Cifuentes' side.

In contrast to the news about Patterson, the hope of the head coach is that Ballard will be able to train with the group tomorrow, as per Phil Smith.

Le Bris also confirmed that Mayenda is back and available, which will be good news for Sunderland supporters who haven't seen him since he picked up a muscular injury not long after Ballard went down.

Aaron Connolly has also stated that he is: "ahead of schedule," on his journey to getting back to full fitness. The 24-year-old is yet to make a start for his new side after joining Sunderland in late September.

Injury-free few weeks should be Sunderland's biggest aim

There's now only a couple of weeks and a few games until the final international break of 2024. The games that Sunderland have between now and then - QPR, Preston North End and Coventry City (all away) - aren't their hardest of the season, on paper, but they will still be tested by each opponent.

Continuing to pick up points in games like this will be crucial if they want to continue on the promotion road that they have put themselves on. But just as important as that should be getting through those games without obtaining any more knocks.

That two-week break between games should allow them to get closer to a fully fit squad, but that will be harder to achieve if their players get injured before the international break.