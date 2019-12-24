Mixed Sheffield Wednesday team news emerges ahead of Stoke City test

Sheffield Wednesday have established themselves as serious contenders to win promotion into the Premier League this season.

The Owls are currently sat third in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can make it seven games unbeaten when they’re next in action on Boxing Day.

Garry Monk’s side take on struggling Stoke City at Hillsborough, and the Owls boss will know that there is no room for complacency heading into this one.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Monk issued an injury update, which certainly makes for good reading for most of his squad.

“Hopefully Fletcher will train ok today and be back in the squad, Fox is fine. He took a blow to his eye but he should be back. The Christmas period could be a little too soon for Fernando.”

Fletcher’s injury update will come as a huge boost to Sheffield Wednesday’s chances of coming away from the game with a positive result, with the Scotsman already having 12 goals to his name in all competitions so far.

Forestieri’s future is likely to be somewhat ‘up in the air’ heading into the New Year, with the 29-year-old struggling for consistent game time this term, and with his contract set to expire at the end of this year’s campaign, they could be tempted to offload him.

Fox has been hugely impressive in recent weeks for the Owls, and has certainly played his part in their rapid rise up the Championship table, and he’ll be pleased to return to the side after being forced off early into the win over Bristol City.

If results go their way, Sheffield Wednesday could move to within just five points of the automatic promotion places, as they look to keep the pressure on the likes of Leeds United and West Brom for as long as possible this season.

How much can you remember about Sheffield Wednesday’s 2019? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16 Firstly, who scored Wednesday's first goal of 2019? Adam Reach Steven Fletcher Sam Winnall Barry Bannan

The Verdict:

This will largely be a positive injury update for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the game against the Potters.

Fletcher has been their main outlet for goals this season, and it’s vital that he is in their team on a consistent basis if they’re to challenge for promotion this term.

Fox has also looked really impressive in the Owls defence in recent weeks, so it will be a boost for Monk to hear that his injury isn’t as bad as originally feared.

Forestieri’s struggles with injury aren’t uncommon, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Sheffield Wednesday decided to cash in on the forward in the January transfer window.