Paul Heckingbottom deserves a lot of credit for the work he has done while in charge of Sheffield United, let’s get that out of the way.

The 45-year old now has the Blades in the driving seat of the second automatic promotion place in the Championship.

Can Sheffield United seal Premier League promotion?

Middlesbrough have certainly made United’s position in 2nd uncomfortable at times in recent weeks despite what was a massive points gap between them earlier in the campaign.

After a disastrous start to life back in the second tier in 2021, Heckingbottom has turned things around at Bramall Lane to keep the team in contention for a Premier League place, just narrowly missing out on a play-off final place last season.

But with a talented squad featuring evidently Premier League calibre players, has Heckingbottom really done well enough to convince he’s the man to take the club forward?

It would be an incredibly harsh decision for the club to opt for a managerial change this summer given that track record.

However, with a new owner potentially set to be installed in the coming months it may not be an impossibility either.

New ownership could look to stamp their mark on their new asset and enforce some changes to better reflect their vision for Sheffield United.

Does Heckingbottom have what it takes to manage in the Premier League?

Heckingbottom’s only Premier League experience includes a 10-game stint in charge of the Blades during the 2020-21 campaign in which the club suffered relegation to the Championship.

The damage had been done under Chris Wilder and there was little he could do to prevent the team from going down, but results and performances didn’t see too big of an upswing under the current United boss.

A record of three wins and seven losses saw the team finish bottom of the table on just 23 points.

While he deserves another crack at the position, the club’s dip in form at times this season does raise questions over whether he is the man to keep the club in the top flight in the long-term.

With players like Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye, this squad should be well clear of Boro at this stage given the gap that existed between the two teams at one point this season.

Failure to secure automatic promotion would be a bad mark on Heckingbottom’s CV and it’s not clear that he has the tactical acumen to take the step up to the top flight.

No drastic action is needed yet, and it’s certainly worth acknowledging that he has done well at Bramall Lane, but doubts remain over his viability to manage at a Premier League level.