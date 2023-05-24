With Middlesbrough having failed to win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs, the club are facing some tough decisions this summer.

One of those decisions revolves around the club's star player, Chuba Akpom, who scored 28 league goals in 38 league appearances in 2022/23.

Unfortunately for Middlesbrough, though, Akpom's current deal at the Riverside Stadium is due to expire next summer, meaning that the club are facing a big dilemma as to whether to cash in on the 27-year-old.

A promotion to the Premier League could possibly have tempted Akpom into signing a new deal, but with another season in the Championship on the horizon, a new agreement seems very unlikely.

What are the mixed reports emerging about Chuba Akpom?

With that said, mixed reports have now emerged on Middlesbrough's stance when it comes to the potential sale of the 27-year-old.

Indeed, on Sunday, for example, Alan Nixon reported via Patreon that the club now 'fear' bids for Akpom this summer, and that they are set to demand £15 million for his services.

If you 'fear' bids, this to me sounds as though the club would be keen to keep hold of him.

However, the latest reports to emerge today go against that, and also claim that Middlesbrough have a different price in mind for the 27-year-old.

TEAMtalk, for example, report that Middlesbrough are looking to sell players this summer so that they can afford to back boss Michael Carrick in the transfer market.

Interestingly, their report claims that Akpom is the likeliest candidate to be sold, and mentions no 'fear' of bids arriving - in fact, it sounds like the opposite.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk claim that Boro will demand £20 million, and not £15 million for Akpom this summer, which is quite a big difference.

Should Middlesbrough cash in on Chuba Akpom this summer?

Whatever their valuation of Akpom truly is this summer, one thing that certainly should not be up for debate is whether or not Middlesbrough should be looking to sell him.

Whilst it would be excellent to keep a player of his ability around, coming off the back of a fine season, with just one-year remaining on his deal, they have to cash in.

Really, for Middlesbrough, it comes down to two options, one of which seems far more likely than the other.

Those are, get Akpom to agree a new deal with the club, or, cash in on him this summer for a significant fee before losing him for free in 12 months.