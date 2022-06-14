Mixed Nottingham Forest transfer update revealed on top target

Nottingham Forest target Djed Spence would prefer a move to Tottenham Hotspur over other interested sides this summer, according to a report from The Athletic.

The 21-year-old shone for Forest during the 2021/22 campaign, emerging as one of the best wing-backs in the division and recording three goals and five assists in 50 competitive appearances last term.

However, he made even more of an impact going forward than those statistics suggest, also proving to be a reliable asset defensively and helping his side concede just 40 goals in 46 league games, a record that proved to be crucial in guiding them back to the Premier League.

Following the play-off final, Spence admitted he would like to return to the City Ground but his stance seems to have changed since then with Tottenham seemingly keen on tying up an agreement with Middlesbrough for the England youth international.

Spurs are just one of many clubs that have been linked with his signature with Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester City amongst other sides thought to have been tracking his progress.

But Antonio Conte’s side will win the race if the 21-year-old gets his way, though a deal is yet to be agreed to take him to the English capital, potentially opening the door for Forest who are reportedly willing to break their transfer record to secure an agreement for their former loanee.

The Verdict:

In fairness to the Englishman, the chance to play at world-class training facilities and train with some of the best players in the division must be attractive and he should have confidence that he can force his way past Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty in the pecking order.

He also suits Conte’s system perfectly as an attacking wing-back – and would be an asset going forward in the top flight if his performances against the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City earlier this year are anything to go by.

Even if he isn’t one of the first names on the teamsheet, he could be heavily involved in European competitions and the FA and Carabao Cups, so he’s likely to get a decent number of first-team opportunities if he does make the jump to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, you can’t help but feel he would benefit more from re-joining Forest considering he’s already accustomed to his surroundings at the City Ground and would continue to develop well under Steve Cooper.

On the other hand, there’s a chance they could get relegated next season and the 21-year-old wouldn’t want to go back to the Championship, so he may be best served going to Spurs if he wants to settle down in a new location for the long term.