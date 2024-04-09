Highlights Midweek game is crucial for Middlesbrough's play-off hopes, sitting level on points with Hull City

Trio of key players injured and return uncertain but Bangura back training, Hackney and Van den Berg uncertain for Wednesday game

Carrick aware of challenges ahead, remains positive despite tough opposition in must-win match against Hull City

Middlesbrough have received mixed team news ahead of their clash against Hull City on Wednesday evening.

Boro will face the Tigers in a big game for both sides’ play-off hopes, with time running out on closing the gap to sixth place Norwich City.

MIchael Carrick’s side are unbeaten in its last seven league games, which has brought them within six points of the top six, albeit having played one fixture more.

The Teesside outfit goes into this midweek match level on points with Liam Rosenior’s team, with a greater goals-scored tally the only thing separating them.

This could prove a make or break game for the club’s play-off hopes, as defeat may leave them nine points adrift with only four games to play, if results elsewhere also go against them.

Championship Table (As it stands April 8th) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 41 23 69 6 Norwich City 41 15 67 7 Coventry City 40 18 63 8 Middlesbrough 41 5 61 9 Hull City 40 5 61 10 Preston North End 40 -3 60

Middlesbrough injury latest

Carrick provided an update on the trio of Dael Fry, Josh Coburn and Paddy McNair, who are all absent at the moment.

The 42-year-old is optimistic they will return before the end of the campaign, but the club still needs to wait and see how their recovery process goes.

"They're not back training yet," said Carrick, via The Northern Echo.

"It depends [if they’ll play again this season].

“I think they'll be back before the end of the season but Dael and Josh have missed more than Paddy. We'll see.

"I'm not saying no to anything at this stage but the sooner we can have them back and around the group, the better."

Carrick provided more immediately positive Boro injury news, claiming that Alex Bangura has returned to training, but was unwilling to confirm if Hayden Hackney or Rav van den Berg will feature on Wednesday after returning to the bench last weekend.

"We have to be patient,” he added.

“They weren't ready to play [against Swansea] they were just in and around the group.

"Having so many subs now, getting the boys in and around the group is important.

“We'll make a call on who's ready and when but we won't rush anything with younger players.

“Alex is back in and around the group now.

“He’s been training maybe a week or so.

“Again, he’s been out for a little bit longer so we’re cautious with him, but he’s definitely around the group.

"We'd love to have everyone to choose from but the boys that are playing have done particularly well. We're trying to carry that on as well as we can.

“We know the challenges ahead, we're playing a very good team, very dangerous team, we know the challenges we face but we're very positive."

Middlesbrough currently sit in eighth place, six points adrift of Norwich in sixth, with the Canaries set to face Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

The meeting at the MKM Stadium gets underway at 7.45pm.

Must win game for Middlesbrough

Carrick will be keen to have everyone available for Wednesday’s game against Hull given its importance.

Hackney and Van den Berg didn’t feature last weekend, but could be risked against the Tigers to try and help the team’s pursuit of an important three points.

Victory away to Rosenior’s team would keep the club’s play-off hopes alive, but defeat would all but end any chance of overturning the top six.

So there is a lot on the line when these two sides meet, as Hull find themselves in an almost identical position.