Mixed Leeds United team news emerges ahead of Preston North End test

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has provided an update on the fitness of quartet Adam Forshaw, Jamie Shackleton, Tyler Roberts and Barry Douglas ahead of the visit of Preston North End.

The Whites have been no stranger to injury crisis over the past 18 months, as Bielsa could not name a fully fit squad for any game last season and is yet to have that luxury this season.

Leeds started the season without Tyler Roberts as he recovered from having fluid drained from his knee, keeping him out of the side until the defeat to Charlton, while Adam Forshaw has been ruled out ever since that game with a hip injury.

In the absence of these two figures, 20-year-old Jamie Shackleton deputised in midfield and did so exceptionally for a few games before he was too ruled out with a muscular injury in the victory over West Brom at the beginning of October. The Whites have been without Shackleton ever since but Roberts did return to the side to put together a run of performances before he was hauled off against Reading last month.

Barry Douglas has battled through constant fitness issues ever since making the move from Wolves last summer but has been dealt another setback as he is set to miss the Preston clash on Boxing Day through illness.

Marcelo Bielsa confirmed to the club’s official website in his press conference that Roberts and Shackleton are both available for selection after recovering from injury:

💬 Team News: Marcelo says that Pablo Hernandez will be unavailable for around a month. Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton are available again, whilst Barry Douglas is currently out with sickness. pic.twitter.com/Fgidn9eogf — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 23, 2019

As mentioned, Douglas misses through illness, whilst there’s no further update on Forshaw – as per Leeds Live – with there no further update on when the 28-year-old can return.

How much can you remember about Leeds from this calendar year?

1 of 20 Who scored Leeds' first goal of 2019? Jack Clarke Pontus Jansson Ezgjan Alioski Kemar Roofe

The Verdict

With the crushing news of Hernandez being ruled out for a month, this is a big boost for Leeds to have these two back in the squad. It is yet to be seen whether Bielsa will thrust them straight into action on Boxing Day but to have them as options is massive.

Bielsa will most likely keep faith in Gjanni Alioski, who he replaced Hernandez with on Saturday, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see either of these two make an appearance off the bench, especially after Roberts’ impact at Deepdale.