Mixed Hull City team news emerges ahead of Fleetwood Town clash

Hull City are set to be handed an injury boost ahead of their crunch clash against Fleetwood Town on Friday evening.

Hull boss Grant McCann revealed that Mallik Wilks could be set to return for the match against Joey Barton’s side, which will provide the Tigers manager with a welcome selection dilemma.

Wilks was last in action for Hull when they were thrashed 5-1 by West Ham in the EFL Cup, although the winger was on the scoresheet for the Tigers in that match.

He has also scored once in his two league appearances for Hull, as they look to make a timely return to the Championship this season under McCann’s guidance.

Hull are currently sat second in the League One table, and will be keen to make it five wins from their opening five matches when they take on Fleetwood Town.

But McCann will be without Josh Magennis who is on international duty with Northern Ireland and Tom Eaves, who has suffered a setback in his recovery from an injury picked up against Sunderland on the opening day of the 2020/21 season.

James Scott is another player that the Tigers will be without for their match on Friday, having picked up an injury against Northampton Town earlier this term.

The Verdict:

This is a mixed injury update ahead of a crucial match.

Hull City will know that they simply have to be at their best on Friday, as Fleetwood Town are likely to be challenging them for promotion into the Championship this season.

Wilks has been a key player for them since signing for the club, and his return couldn’t have come at a better time to be honest.

But news that Eaves has suffered a setback in his recovery will be frustrating, as it leaves Grant McCann light on options in attack for their match against the Fishermen.