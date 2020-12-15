Mixed Huddersfield Town injury news emerges ahead of Coventry City clash

Huddersfield Town will be without Ben Hamer and Danny Ward tomorrow night when they take on Coventry City at St Andrew’s, but Carlos Corberan looks set to welcome back Jonathan Hogg and Demeaco Duhaney.

Hamer was forced out of Huddersfield’s loss at half-time with a groin injury, which Corberan has revealed isn’t serious but will keep him out of the trip to Coventry.

The goalkeeper is joined on the sidelines by Ward, who is facing a 14-day period out with a hamstring problem.

Corberan said: “Hamer doesn’t have a serious injury but he isn’t available.

“Fortunately with Ward it’s not the same sort of injury he had before in the pre-season, but he will be around 14 days without the team.”

Whilst those two senior players will be absent as Huddersfield head to Coventry, the return of Hogg will boost the side.

Corberan continued: “Hogg trained yesterday and will be available to be in the squad.”

There will also be a return to the squad for Duhaney following his setback, as Huddersfield look to shake off the damage of a heavy defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend.

Corberan’s much-changed side were beaten 5-0 on the South Coast.

The Verdict

Hamer has been a key player for Huddersfield this season in the Championship and, whilst Corberan later threw his faith behind Joel Pereira and Ryan Schofield, he will be disappointed he’s absent for an important fixture.

However, to learn he and Ward are not out long-term is a plus, whilst the return of Hogg is massively important.

The midfielder is a key player for this Huddersfield side and he gels everything together in many ways.

Getting him back into the starting line-up is massive.

