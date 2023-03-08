“Mixed feelings” – Preston North End fan pundit reacts as Rangers plot transfer raid for top player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to the Scottish Sun, Rangers are interested in signing Freddie Woodman this summer from Preston North End.

PNE have got a fine goalkeeper in Woodman with him proving himself at this level for several clubs in his career so far.

Indeed, he’s attracting the interest of Rangers, according to reports, with veteran Allan McGregor’s career at Ibrox seemingly finally coming to an end.

Big shoes to feel for Woodman but there’s every chance he’ll take that in his stride if he does indeed leave Deepdale.

With the report in mind, we asked FLW’s Preston North End fan pundit Sam Weeden for his views on the situation:

“I’ve got mixed feelings. Part of me thinks this is how our club has got to run, so if you can sell the likes Whiteman and Woodman for a profit it’s decent business but the issue is replacing them.

“In the past we’ve had the model of bringing in young players sand selling them for more with the likes of Pearson, Robinson, Cunningham, and Ben Davies through the academy but we’ve never really replaced them. Robinson with Sinclair didn’t work, Cunningham with Andrew Hughes.

“If you have the replacements lined up great but if you’re going replace them with loans or older players then I’d rather we just kept Freddie.”

It’s a good point that Sam makes.

It’s a sound model that clubs can use to their advantage if they can keep identifying good young players as replacements and keep making a profit as eventually they should build a team good enough to challenge for promotion themselves.

If that recruitment policy does not work well, though, you’re left rather making no progress and it’s a fine balance you have to make because losing key player after key player is hardly ideal.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens here.