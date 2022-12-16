“Mixed emotions really” – Birmingham City fan pundit reacts to recent takeover news

Birmingham City are back in action tonight as they welcome Reading to St. Andrews for the Friday night clash in the Championship.

The Championship got back under way last weekend and the Blues played out a 0-0 draw with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

However, despite the disappointing return to Championship football after the four-week break because of the World Cup, things have been largely positive on the pitch for John Eustace’s team.

The Blues are currently sitting in 14th place on 29 points, just five points adrift of the play offs and five points above the relegation places. Eustace’s side know a win in tonight’s clash will lift them closer to that unpredictable top six.

While off the pitch, Birmingham still have had uncertainty surrounding the football club. Businessmen Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson were part of a consortium that were looking to buy Birmingham and after five months of the unknown, it was announced at the beginning of December that they had pulled out their bid to buy the Blues.

Here at FLW, we have asked Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland his thoughts on the recent collapse of the deal involving Lopez and Richardson.

He told FLW: “Mixed emotions really. I’m sad we haven’t got a new takeover dawn and could have been an injection of money.

“But more so happy, as I don’t think they were what they made out to be. They didn’t actually have as much money as they thought they did. They had a lot of chancers’ elements to them, so personally, I just want us to get a proper, strong owner with football experience and a lot behind them.

“I just want the Blues to be comfortable; I’m not asking for a massive cash injection. I just want us to be a sustainable business that is run properly without having to worry, but you also want to see more investment in the club, especially for the fans’ sake.”

The Verdict

Birmingham have finally got a manager through the door who looks like he knows what he’s doing and is doing a very good job under the current circumstances.

So, what the club needs next, and what the fans want, is new ownership, and who knows where this club could go if this happens.

However, that ownership needs to be the correct one, and the deal involving Lopez and Richardson didn’t quite seem to be what they were promising. There were many doubts in people’s minds about this consortium, and even though Blues fans are desperate for new owners, it is probably a good thing that this consortium is not it.