“Mixed emotions” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit issues verdict on major Dean Hoyle news

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle announced on Tuesday afternoon that he was stepping back from the club in his day-to-day role, and has tasked new Managing Director Dave Baldwin with finding a new buyer.

Hoyle was the Terriers owner in their glory years, seem them go from League One to the Premier League in his time in charge before selling a majority stake in the club to Phil Hodgkinson in 2019, mainly citing poor health as the reason for walking away.

The 55-year-old re-emerged though in the last year after some of Hodgkinson’s business ventures collapsing saw Hoyle return and provide financial support for the club, taking charge whilst still holding a minority shareholding in Town.

Hoyle hadn’t outright bought out Hodgkinson’s stake in the club but he was managing them on a daily basis from above, but now he has made the decision to walk away from his role and has left it in the hands of Baldwin, who has been a CEO at the EFL and also Burnley.

Baldwin will also be responsible for finding someone to purchase the club outright, meaning that in due course we could see a brand-new owner at the John Smith’s Stadium.

FLW’s Terriers fan pundit Graeme Rayner, who has in the past been critical of Hoyle’s running of the club, has reacted to the significant development and he is both grateful for the businessman’s past successes but also thankful that change is coming.

“Mixed emotions really that Dean is standing down,” Graeme said.

“I think it’s long overdue and that it’s as much likely to be down to discontent amongst the fans about how things have been over the last couple of years.

“I think if we were in a better position and things were going more well, then perhaps he might stay on longer, but I think he’s probably decided to cut his losses.

“Obviously his health hasn’t been great and that has to come first, and I have to respect that, and also respect the fact that he has committed to continuing to financially aid the club until we get a new owner.

“But, I think it’s a good thing, I’ve said several times in these pieces that we need a fresh start and hopefully we can secure that.

“I think the appointment of Dave Baldwin as Managing Director is a sensible move to get the day-to-day running under a fresh face for a while until we secure that investment, and I hope that Dean is leaving the club in a situation where we can get proper sound investment.

“Because to any prospective buyer coming in, what they should be sold is the vision of the club as it was when we were promoted (to the Premier League in 2017) and the best two seasons most Town fans can remember – the season we got promoted and the season we survived.

“And a full stadium which hopefully we’ll have ownership of by the time the new owner comes in and a town that’s thriving and buzzing off the back of a successful football team and a well-run family club.

“So, hopefully we’ll get that, I think it’s time for a fresh start and thank you to Dean for all he’s done and make no bones about it it hasn’t always been gravy, so good luck to Dean and his family in the future and let’s get climbing up the table first and foremost and make sure we survive this season.”

The Verdict

Hoyle has had some fantastic times at Huddersfield, but all good things must come to an end eventually.

It’s clear that the spark and enthusiasm from his early years just isn’t there anymore, and there comes a time where you just have to move on completely and not partially.

That moment has now seemingly come for Hoyle, but it is important that a fit and proper individual or consortium is sought out to lead Huddersfield into their next era.

They are currently struggling on the pitch right now, but the Terriers could end up having a bright future.