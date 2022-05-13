Mixed Derby County transfer update emerges amid stadium progress

Derby County’s takeover saga is set to drag on until next week with Chris Kirchner now unlikely to seal a deal in the coming days, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

There is still a considerable amount of work to be done before a takeover can be completed with loose ends still needing to be tied up if he wants to take control of the East Midlands side, who still remain in administration at this stage.

With the 2021/22 campaign now ending and with that, ticket revenue set to dry up, the Rams remain in a race against time in their quest to remain afloat ahead of their first campaign back in League One.

However, this report from Nixon also states that a deal is now expected to go through without too many hitches with Kirchner on course to secure an agreement for both the club and Pride Park, with the latter previously proving to be a sticking point in negotiations.

The US businessman even stated that he would not push through a takeover of the club if Mel Morris still owned the Rams’ home ground, a real source of concern for the supporters who will want to see a deal for the club sealed as quickly as possible.

An agreement for the stadium may end up costing more than Morris’ previously-reported £20m valuation – but this may not prove to be a major barrier anymore with an agreement on that issue now thought to be in reach.

The preferred bidder may need to inject more cash into the club at the end of the month though if a deal isn’t completed by then.

The Verdict:

This is great news for Derby supporters in terms of the stadium and this is why they should be jumping for joy with this report.

Things have seemed to have gone quiet in the last couple of days and perhaps no news is good news – but their fanbase deserves certainty after months of turmoil and this report that a stadium deal is close will put a lot of minds at ease.

That seems to have been the key barrier to getting this deal through and after overcoming many hurdles including disputes with Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers, it previously looked as though Kirchner may have fallen at the final hurdle.

But this breakthrough could be crucial to saving the club because Mike Ashley looks to have been kept out of the picture despite his reported interest. Is this a good sign? Surely Ashley would be closer to the negotiations if there wasn’t confidence that Kirchner’s deal would go through?

The one negative point is the fact this saga looks set to drag into next week and this could be detrimental to Rooney in his quest to be first to free agents and potential loanees – but the club’s survival has to be the short-term focus at this stage and it looks as though things are finally coming to a happy end.