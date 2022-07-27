Mixed Birmingham City injury update emerges ahead of Luton Town clash

Birmingham City could be without Dion Sanderson when they take on Luton Town this weekend, although the defender is the only fresh injury doubt going into the game.

John Eustace is preparing for his first game in charge of Blues, with the team having shown positive signs as they drew with La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano in their final pre-season friendly.

The major negative from the game was an injury to Sanderson, and Eustace provided an update on the defender when speaking to Birmingham Live, along with the other players who have been having treatment this summer.

“Dion is doing well with the medical team, we will see how he is at the end of the week. Apart from that everyone else is OK. Jukey [Lukas Jutkiewicz] and Friendy [George Friend] are back in the group, Nico [Gordon] hopefully will be joining in soon as well.

“Gaz [Gary Gardner] is probably another week away, touch wood – and Harlee [Dean] is the same, about a week away, so hopefully in the next couple of weeks we will have everyone back. George Hall and Ryan Stirk are both hopefully back in training on Monday.”

The verdict

This is a shame for Sanderson as he did well with Blues last season and he would’ve wanted to get going again in the first game.

Of course, he hasn’t been ruled out yet, but you wouldn’t expect Eustace to take any risks on the opening day and Sanderson will be missed if he can’t play as Blues aren’t blessed with many fit centre-backs at the moment.

So, it’s one to monitor in the coming days but there was at least positive news on the other members of the squad.

