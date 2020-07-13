Mixed bag of injury news for Leeds midfielder

Quoted by LUTV, via Leeds Live, Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has revealed that he will not play any part in the final games of the Championship season, but hopes to be back fit for next year’s pre-season.

Forshaw has had setback after setback with injury this year and we’ve not seen him play for almost 12 months.

Indeed, even the extension to this season isn’t going to prove long enough for him but, in an update at the weekend as he helped cover Leeds’ win over Swansea for the club’s official channel, he revealed he’s not far away now.

He said:

“Unfortunately I’m going to miss the end of the season but in the grand scheme of things, I’ll be ready to go with the team for the first day of pre-season if everything goes well.”

The Verdict

Forshaw is a good midfielder and one that Bielsa has appeared to have liked so he’ll be hoping to get back into the fold as soon as possible.

A good pre-season in the coming months could set him up for a more successful campaign in 20/21 but fans probably won’t hold their breath given how many times he has come close to a return and then seen that date get moved away from him again.

Kalvin Phillips, meanwhile, has absolutely shone in midfield and has practically had the role all to himself this season, so he’ll be hard to budge as well.