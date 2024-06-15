Highlights Jones aims for promotion with strong squad depth: 22 outfield players with two options in each position.

Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones wants to have two quality options in each position next season as he looks to achieve promotion to the Championship.

Jones has stated that he wants 22 outfield players at his disposal during the 2024/25 season, giving him a couple of options in each position.

The Addicks finished this season 16th in League One, and the Welshman has explained that he wants to return the club to the second tier as soon as he can.

If he is to achieve promotion to the Championship, he will need a much stronger starting eleven than he had available during his 14 games in charge at the end of this season.

The 51-year-old has preferred to play three central defenders, wing-backs and two strikers during his time at Charlton so far, during which he has only tasted defeat twice.

Let's take a look at a Charlton team that we could see next term:

Adam Davies

Charlton have made bringing in another goalkeeper their priority at the start of the summer transfer window, having already agreed a deal to sign Will Mannion upon the expiry of his Cambridge United contract.

The Addicks were reportedly keen on Birmingham City's John Ruddy at one stage, as well as holding an interest in Sheffield United stopper Adam Davies.

The latter would be a shrewd addition for the South Londoners, as the 31-year-old has made 121 appearances in the Championship and worked with Jones during their time together at Stoke City.

Kayne Ramsay

Kaybe Ramsay arrived at The Valley on deadline day in the January transfer window for an undisclosed fee from Harrogate Town. The right wing-back made seven appearances in League One during the second half of the season.

The 23-year-old is one of three right-backs under contract at The Valley next season, alongside Tennai Watson and youngster Nathan Asiimwe.

It would not be a huge surprise to see Watson start over Ramsay on the opening day of next season, so Jones will likely feel content with his options in that area of the pitch.

Alex Mitchell

Charlton have options in the centre of defence going into next season, especially when you consider the impending arrival of Millwall's Alex Mitchell.

Mitchell spent this season on loan at Lincoln City as the Imps narrowly missed out on the play-offs after an impressive run of form towards the end of the campaign.

The highly-rated defender is poised to make the move across South London to sign for Charlton on a permanent basis ahead of next season.

Lloyd Jones

Former Cambridge defender Lloyd Jones arrived at The Valley last summer and enjoyed a satisfactory debut season with the club.

His physical presence and no-nonsense approach suggest that he could become a key player at the heart of the Addicks' defence under his namesake Nathan.

With Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Macauley Gillesphey, and Lucas Ness all fighting with Jones for a starting berth, there will be plenty of competition for places next season.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Edmonds-Green joined Charlton from Huddersfield Town in January and made 14 appearances in League One during the second half of the season.

The 25-year-old has a League One promotion on his CV with Rotherham United, as does fellow Charlton centre-back Gillesphey with Plymouth Argyle.

It will be interesting to see which defensive trio Jones opts for in the Addicks' first game of the 2024/25 campaign.

Thierry Small

Teenage wing-back Thierry Small has been highly impressive since his arrival at Charlton at the start of February.

The Addicks have no interest in selling the youngster this summer, despite him reportedly attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Dunfermline Athletic's Josh Edwards is also expected to join Charlton in the coming weeks, so Jones will have two excellent options at left-wing-back ahead of next season.

Conor Coventry

Conor Coventry signed for Charlton from West Ham United in January and is currently the Addicks' best option at the base of midfield.

Following the departure of captain George Dobson, Coventry will need to take responsibility in the middle of the pitch for Charlton.

Karoy Anderson

Jones has proven to be a big fan of young midfielder Karoy Anderson already during his short time at Charlton.

The 19-year-old, who signed a four-year deal at the start of the season, will be hoping he can build on the 25 appearances he made in League One this season during the upcoming campaign.

His performances earned him a spot in Jamaica's squad for the Copa América this summer.

Luke Berry

Charlton are set to sign midfielder Luke Berry, who was recently released by Luton Town.

He worked with Jones during both of the Welshman's stints in charge at Kenilworth Road.

The 31-year-old scored twice in the Premier League this season as Luton suffered relegation, suggesting that he would be an excellent signing for the third tier.

Luke Berry under Nathan Jones (Transfermarkt) Apps Minutes Goals Assists 107 6.831 19 9

Miles Leaburn

20-year-old striker Miles Leaburn has scored 15 goals in 48 League One appearances for Charlton.

The promising youngster has attracted plenty of transfer interest during his short career, including from Premier League clubs Chelsea and Brentford.

He suffered an injury that ruled him out for much of last season, but if he can stay fit he should be a key player during the next campaign.

Alfie May

Alfie May won the League One golden boot award in his first season at Charlton after joining from Cheltenham Town last summer.

Huddersfield have seen an offer rejected for the forward in recent days, but they are expected to return with an improved bid.

If Charlton hold onto League One's leading marksman, he could build a thriving relationship with Leaburn as the Addicks seek promotion next season.