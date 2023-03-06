“Mistakes like that” – Sunderland fan pundit weighs in on Dan Neil selection debate

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland would have been hoping to get back to winning ways in the Championship last weekend in their showdown with Stoke City after recently suffering defeats at the hands of Rotherham United and Coventry City.

However, instead of delivering a positive response to these aforementioned setbacks, the Black Cats were woeful at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Stoke sealed a 5-1 victory on their travels thanks to braces from Dwight Gayle and Tyrese Campbell and an effort from Josh Laurent.

With Sunderland set to take on Norwich City this weekend, it would not be at all surprising if head coach Tony Mowbray opts to make a host of changes to his side for this fixture.

Dan Neil was handed his fourth consecutive start against Stoke and ultimately failed to deliver the goods for Sunderland in what was an afternoon to forget for the club.

Making reference to Neil, FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke has admitted that he believes that Neil should not be dropped from the team for the club’s meeting with the Canaries.

Speaking to FLW about the midfielder, Austwicke said: “It wasn’t his best performance against Stoke to be honest, it wasn’t anyone’s best performance against Stoke.

“But I just don’t think we were set up very well, essentially he was in midfield on his own as we had Pritchard named alongside him but Pritchard was playing in more of an attacking role, as a left-sided 10.

“So Dan Neil effectively had to do most of the midfield work on his own so saying he needs a rest because he had one poor game, I don’t agree with.

“Obviously, he was at fault for the second goal with him giving the ball away.

“But mistakes like that happen in football.

“I still wouldn’t get rid of him out of the side, he’s proven how good he is.

“He doesn’t need a rest, he’ll be fine.”

The Verdict

While Neil’s performance against Stoke left a lot to be desired, he was not helped by the fact that he had to do more work than usual in the heart of midfield due to the selection of Pritchard.

However, given that the 21-year-old only managed to record an incredibly underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 5.13 in this fixture, it would not be a shock if he is replaced in the side by Luke O’Nien, Edouard Michut or Abdoullah Ba.

Sunderland will need their players to step up to the mark in their upcoming fixtures as they aim to remain in contention for a play-off place.

By securing a morale-boosting win over Norwich, the Black Cats may be able to use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage during the closing stages of the season.