‘Mistake’, ‘Very odd’ – Plenty of Watford fans react to notable absentee from starting XI v Derby County

8 mins ago

Watford will be looking to pick up an important three points to keep the pressure on their promotion rivals on Friday evening, when they take on Derby County. 

The Hornets are currently sat fourth in the second-tier standings, and are just three points adrift of the automatic promotion places heading into this one.

Xisco Munoz’s side beat Preston North End in their last match, with a Joao Pedro penalty in the second-half proving to be the difference between the two teams at Deepdale.

They take on a Derby side that have shown much-needed improvement in recent weeks, as they look to pull themselves clear of the relegation zone in the Championship with a positive result at Vicarage Road on Friday.

Munoz has named his starting XI ahead of the game, with William Troost-Ekong replacing Francisco Sierralta in the only change from their win over Preston.

Plenty of Watford supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts onMunoz’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…


