‘Mistake’, ‘Very odd’ – Plenty of Watford fans react to notable absentee from starting XI v Derby County

Watford will be looking to pick up an important three points to keep the pressure on their promotion rivals on Friday evening, when they take on Derby County.

The Hornets are currently sat fourth in the second-tier standings, and are just three points adrift of the automatic promotion places heading into this one.

Xisco Munoz’s side beat Preston North End in their last match, with a Joao Pedro penalty in the second-half proving to be the difference between the two teams at Deepdale.

They take on a Derby side that have shown much-needed improvement in recent weeks, as they look to pull themselves clear of the relegation zone in the Championship with a positive result at Vicarage Road on Friday.

Munoz has named his starting XI ahead of the game, with William Troost-Ekong replacing Francisco Sierralta in the only change from their win over Preston.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 There's just one change from Tuesday night… ⬅️ Sierralta

➡️ Troost-Ekong@Sportsbetio | #WATDER pic.twitter.com/Dn5Ztjq2k6 — Watford Football Club 💙 (@WatfordFC) February 19, 2021

Plenty of Watford supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts onMunoz’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

Dropping Sierralta is a mistake. Derby have literally already said that they will try to win the game from a set piece. So we take out the biggest aerial threat and most solid defender. Chalobah also is a red card walking, with this ref, I would have started Gosling. — Ginocchio (@King_Of_Watford) February 19, 2021

Very odd to be benching the stand out defender!!!!!! — Kev Andrews (@k3vpa) February 19, 2021

Not sure I agree with benching our only centre back who’s good in the air — Cameron 🐝 (@Cameronsmart_) February 19, 2021

Sierralta first name on the team sheet on current form and given Derby’s strengths up front. XM can’t help but make some sort of change though can he! — Andrew Mitchell (@1AndrewMitchell) February 19, 2021

Yes yes yes Bout time Sierralta got a rest. But play WILMOT — Ash (@WFCAshhh) February 19, 2021

Beautiful but why drop Chilean VVD? — ** (@Starry6757) February 19, 2021

Need an explanation why the Chilean Maldini has been benched ……. NOW!! — Momen_WFC (@Momen_WFC) February 19, 2021

Why’ve you done that then — Jack (@jeaton__) February 19, 2021

No sierralta😢 — HenryWFC (@swiggles_mc) February 19, 2021