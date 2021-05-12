Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City

‘Mistake’, ‘Such a shame’ – These Coventry City fans react to significant club update

Published

5 mins ago

on

Coventry City have confirmed that Max Biamou is among the players who will be leaving the club in the summer when his contract expires.

With the Sky Blues’ campaign having finished with a brilliant 6-1 win over Millwall last time out, boss Mark Robins has now been making decisions over who he wants to be part of the squad moving forward.

And, the club confirmed on their official site this afternoon that several players will be on the move when their deals run out this summer.

Youngsters Dan Bartlett, Jordan Young, Joe Newton, Jordon Thompson and Morgan Williams will all depart, whilst the headline news from the senior squad is that Amadou Bakyaoko will join Biamou in leaving.

The former played 85 games for City, whilst Biamou featured in 115 games, scoring 26 goals.

Does the Ricoh Arena have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18

Elland Road

As you would expect, the news prompted a big response from the Coventry fans, particularly concerning Biamou who was a very popular figure because of the role he played in helping the club up the leagues.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Mistake’, ‘Such a shame’ – These Coventry City fans react to significant club update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: