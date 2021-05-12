‘Mistake’, ‘Such a shame’ – These Coventry City fans react to significant club update

Coventry City have confirmed that Max Biamou is among the players who will be leaving the club in the summer when his contract expires.

NEWS: Coventry City can confirm the players that are leaving the Club following the conclusion of of the 2020/21 season. Details ➡️ https://t.co/oSHWV8HgEB #PUSB pic.twitter.com/d4KfiFQ7kp — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) May 12, 2021

With the Sky Blues’ campaign having finished with a brilliant 6-1 win over Millwall last time out, boss Mark Robins has now been making decisions over who he wants to be part of the squad moving forward.

And, the club confirmed on their official site this afternoon that several players will be on the move when their deals run out this summer.

Youngsters Dan Bartlett, Jordan Young, Joe Newton, Jordon Thompson and Morgan Williams will all depart, whilst the headline news from the senior squad is that Amadou Bakyaoko will join Biamou in leaving.

The former played 85 games for City, whilst Biamou featured in 115 games, scoring 26 goals.

As you would expect, the news prompted a big response from the Coventry fans, particularly concerning Biamou who was a very popular figure because of the role he played in helping the club up the leagues.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Merci @MaxBiamou gave so much to the club, community and fans. Only scored screamers, impact can't be under estimated on getting the club to where it is today. pic.twitter.com/x0QRjzMK1m — george (@GeorgeCamm1) May 12, 2021

Biggest mistake letting biamou go. Could of helped up next season absolutely gutted he gone. Big mistake the thing with letting grimmer go 😭😭 — Gillett_Scott (@Gillett_Scott86) May 12, 2021

Thanks for everything @MaxBiamou @bakayoko_a Will never ever forget Notts County away or Charlton away for as long as I live 💙 https://t.co/pDRhldwJK7 — Dan (@danbailey87) May 12, 2021

Such a shame to see @MaxBiamou leave us. Brilliant to watch him for us over the years and score the goals he has. Only scores bangers. Good luck in the future #PUSB https://t.co/W5Av4RnOxO — Craigtagz. PUSB 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@craigtaggart96) May 12, 2021

My heartache is real. @MaxBiamou it’s been the greatest of pleasures watching you ball. The memories you have given me are priceless. Thank you for always putting in 110% in our great shirt, you’ll be greatly missed😭😭😭😭 #PUSB https://t.co/bFPoHE4Ske — Dale Harris (@Dale_Harris14) May 12, 2021

From a stumbling start we watched a player develop, improve and progress, in tandem with the club, as we moved from the fourth to the second tier of English football.

Quite simply, he made the journey more enjoyable.

Adieu @MaxBiamou

Tu vas nous manquer.#PUSB #CCFC https://t.co/gSAncAzlBE — Chris Coleman (@chrisseventeen) May 12, 2021