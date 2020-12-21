‘Missing piece in the jigsaw’ – Preston North End register interest in Premier League man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are said to be interested in a deal to sign Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis according to a report from Football Insider.

Davis has struggled for consistent game time in the Aston Villa first-team, and could be temped by a move elsewhere in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has made just two league appearances for Dean Smith’s side, as they continue to impress in this year’s league campaign, as Villa sit ninth in the Premier League table heading into Christmas.

Football Insider also claim that Huddersfield Town and QPR are keen on a deal to sign Davis, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

A move to Preston could tempt him as well, with North End currently sat 15th in the Championship table after their opening 20 matches of the 2020/21 season.

But would Davis be a good signing for Preston North End? Also, would he be a regular starter for the Lilywhites in the Championship?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

This seems to be a link that keeps popping up and I can understand why.

Preston are far too toothless in the final third for me and signing Davis could help to solve that issue.

He doesn’t have the best goalscoring record in the world but given a consistent run in the team he could change that.

Putting him alongside Scott Sinclair and Sean Maguire up top would give Alex Neil a really dynamic forward line.

It looks as though Preston may face some competition but if they can get this done it could be an excellent signing.

Alfie Burns:

Perhaps, but it’s a bit of a short-term fix in terms of revamping that Preston squad.

I cannot see Villa letting Davis go on a permanent deal and if it’s a loan that Preston land, I’d question what the point is.

Alex Neil needs to rebuild his squad and do that through permanent transfers.

He’s going to lose some very good players in the coming windows given the contract situations and he needs to get a long-term plan in place.

Davis is a steady striker, but not the sort of player Preston need to be going after on loan. It just doesn’t align for me.

George Harbey:

Yeah, I reckon he would be a regular starter.

Davis is a really strong, quick and powerful centre-forward who has found game time hard to come by at Villa Park.

He’ll be itching to get out on loan in January, and when you look at Preston’s current attacking options, they are missing a goalscorer.

They need to bring in a number nine, like Davis, who can add more physical presence and impetus in the final third.

He could be the missing piece in the jigsaw.