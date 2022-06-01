Missing man sends message to Nottingham Forest fans to offer fitness update

Since joining Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window, Sam Surridge has established himself as a regular in the side – having made 23 appearances and contributing eight goals.

The 23-year-old came off the bench during Sunday’s play-off final, which his side won against Huddersfield Town to gain promotion to the Premier League, in the 66th minute.

However, he was nowhere to be seen the following day as the team and fans took to Nottingham for victory celebrations.

His reason for absence has been explained, as he took to Instagram to post a picture of himself in a hospital bed with a message following that read: “Thank you everyone for their nice messages means a lot. I had to have an operation on a groin issue that has been hanging round for a while but I’m 100% now and resting up ready for a magical season next year. These past few months have been so special to me and everyone associated with Forest and we are all deserve what is coming too us. WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE!!!!!!!!!!”

With the forward under contract at the City Ground until 2024, he will be hoping to recover for pre-season as the side prepare for life in the Premier League.

The Verdict

The 23-year-old will have been gutted to miss out on celebrations with the team and fans in Nottingham especially after achieving such a special promotion to top off a brilliant season for Forest.

However, the player’s health is, of course, the most important thing and the fact he had been playing on a groin injury can’t have been too good meaning the sooner it was sorted the better.

Furthermore, it now gives him the summer to recover from his operation ensuring he missed as little football as possible.

The club’s return to the Premier League is a brilliant opportunity for the young striker so he will be hoping he is fully fit in time to work hard in pre-season and gain an opportunity to showcase his talents next season.