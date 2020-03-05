‘Missed your quality’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to midfielder’s post

Plenty of Birmingham City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Jude Bellingham’s post following the club’s 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup.

The midfielder, who has recently been linked with a move to German side Borussia Dortmund, was handed a rest for the Blues’ meeting with the Foxes by head coach Pep Clotet.

In Bellingham’s absence, Birmingham delivered a spirited display against Leicester at the King Power Stadium yesterday.

Kerim Mrabti went close to opening the scoring for the Blues in the 23rd minute as his goal-bound effort was deflected wide of the post.

James Maddison then forced Lee Camp into making a save just before the break.

The England international was denied by the crossbar in the second-half as Leicester began to dominate proceedings in-front of their own supporters.

The Foxes finally made the breakthrough in the 82nd minute as Marc Albrighton’s cross was headed in by Ricardo Pereira.

Although Birmingham pushed forward for an equaliser in the closing stages, Leicester held on to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Following the game, Bellingham tweeted: “Proud of the boys!

“Onto the next one.”

Upon seeing the midfielder’s post, plenty of Birmingham fans reacted on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Missed your quality. Let’s see you sign a 10 year contract with us now! Lol — Tony Fay (@tf0711) March 4, 2020

You would have put 3 past them — James (@JamestheBlueKRO) March 4, 2020

would’ve been 3-1 if u were there — jack (@txmpted) March 4, 2020

Love you mate x — Andre (@Andre24053) March 4, 2020

Ain't bad against a top premier side eh.

Let's keep the unbeaten league run going now Jude. — Steve Bolton (@SteveBo51728398) March 4, 2020

Did the club proud tonight against a full strength team 💙 #kro — bluenose921 (@bluenose921) March 4, 2020

Too true they were immense #KRO — Sara Fleur 💙 (@sarafleur0305) March 4, 2020

Why play with Håland when you can play with Hogan? — Jamie Macgregor 🅙 (@m1ndspeak5truth) March 4, 2020

Hogan > Haland ngl — 𝔅𝔢𝔩𝔞’𝔰 𝔰𝔬𝔫 (@jackwilsonbcfc) March 4, 2020