This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After the news that veteran defender Tommy Smith has decided to retire from football, there is concern amongst some of the Middlesbrough fanbase that another long-term absentee could have played his last game for the club.

A persistent Achilles issue, first sustained in October 2023, had kept Smith on the sidelines ever since.

Fellow defender Darragh Lenihan has endured a similar lay-off, last having played in September 2023.

Lenihan’s absence has also been down to an Achilles issue, with the Irishman undergoing surgery on the issue back in November 2023.

Like Smith, Lenihan arrived on Teesside during the summer of 2022, the pair arriving as free agents.

And Football League World’s resident Middlesbrough fan pundit feels that there might be further similarities between the defensive duo.

FLW's Boro fan pundit Jasper Hudson admitted that he does not see Lenihan playing for the club again.

FLW Middlesbrough fan pundit Jasper shared: “It’s hard to see Lenihan going on a different career trajectory at this point than Tommy Smith.

“It’s a long-term injury – at first it was six months, then a season, and it’s going to be another season now.

“He’s obviously not as old as Tommy Smith. He’s 30-years-old, so hopefully he’s got that bit longer in him.

“But I just think it will be two seasons out, it’s hard for him to come back and compete for a place.

“I just don’t think he will be at the level he was. I think he’s just missed too much football.”

Lenihan will have to drop down in order to continue career

Reuters

Whilst right-back Smith’s contract expires at the end of this season, Lenihan still has a further year on his current deal at the Riverside.

But despite being contracted to Boro until the end of the 2025/26 season, Jasper feels that if Lenihan does make a comeback to football, it will have to be for another team.

Jasper added: “At that age, if he wants to keep playing, I can see him having to drop down to League One, or potentially a lower Championship club.”

“I just don’t think that he’ll have the fitness and the sharpness, and it will take a while to build that back up.

“I think we just have to accept that it’s likely to be another Tommy Smith situation with Lenihan.

“I don’t think if he returns to football it will be with Middlesbrough – I think he’ll need a new challenge, and I don’t see it working at Middlesbrough after two seasons out.”

Experience and leadership missing at the back for Middlesbrough

Jasper also went on to explain how Smith and Lenihan’s absence had been felt at the back, sharing how Middlesbrough have missed their experience and leadership.

Aside from former Leeds United vice-captain Luke Ayling, Michael Carrick’s backline features no players over the age of 30.

“It’s frustrating to lose two very decent players for us, who are experienced and helped with leadership qualities,” restarted Jasper.

“Maybe that’s what we’ve lacked. They’ve not been able to provide depth to a backline that has struggled at times this season.”