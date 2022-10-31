“Missed the boat to secure a decent fee” – Blackburn Rovers make transfer decision on Ben Brereton-Diaz: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are set to retain star man Ben Brereton Diaz in January even if that means losing him for free in the summer, according to a report from The Sun.

The 23-year-old has been Rovers’ star player over the past couple of seasons, filling the void created by Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott’s departures extremely well as he recorded 22 league goals last term, also impressing at an international level.

With this, it’s been no surprise to see him be the subject of interest from sides across Europe, with Everton, Fulham, Sevilla and AC Milan just four clubs that have been linked with the Chilean in recent months.

Rovers face losing him for a small fee or for free though, with Blackburn activating a one-year option on his contract last term and refusing to cash in on him during the summer, meaning he has less than 12 months left on his current terms.

Many other clubs would be tempted to cash in during the winter window considering the risk of losing him for nothing – but the Championship side aren’t willing to do this.

Are they making the right decision by keeping him at the club beyond January though? We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their thoughts.

Charlie Gregory

Brereton Diaz has already proven how good he is and just how excellent he can be at Championship level. Even though who perhaps felt he might be a one-season wonder have been proven wrong now with the Rovers man.

The Chile international is continuing to thrive in the second tier and with Jon Dahl Tomasson leading the side to second – with BBD at the forefront – he is as important as ever to the team. If they can hold on to him this transfer window then, it will be a huge success for the side.

Keeping the striker could be the difference between them being genuine promotion contenders and falling away at the final hurdle again. The forward can score goals, set them up and create plenty, causing nightmares for opposition defences.

Regardless of the fee involved in any potential deal, Blackburn holding onto Brereton Diaz would be a great bit of business and could mean they kick on. Even if they had the money, it’s doubtful they could sign anyone as influential for them as the Chile man has been for the club.

Marcus Ally

Regardless of whether Brereton Diaz stays in January or not, I cannot see Rovers finishing in the top six this season, bar some serious transfer business which appears unlikely.

Alongside Preston North End, they have been one of the toughest teams to understand this season, yet to draw a game from 18 encounters, but it does feel like they are punching above their weight in the league table.

Tomasson deserves a lot of credit for facilitating that overperformance so far, but it is unlikely to last.

Brereton Diaz’ presence would increase their chances of staying in and around the top six chasing pack in the second half of the season, but from a financial perspective, if he is to leave this summer, I do not think it will be reflected on as the right call at the end of the campaign to keep him past January.

Adam Jones

It feels as though they have missed the boat to secure a decent fee for his services and this is probably why they have taken the decision to keep him.

An £8.4m bid from Nice back in August just goes to reinforce that Rovers may not have received a good offer during the summer and this is why they probably decided not to cash in.

Also being boosted by the 2021 sale of Adam Armstrong, they may be affected too badly financially if they don’t sell Brereton Diaz in January, with no club likely to come in with a huge bid for him.

Clubs in the English top tier will know the likes of Sevilla and other European teams will be able to recruit him on a pre-contract agreement, so they won’t want to fork out a huge amount for him if they do make an offer.

And making the decision now will provide the club and the player with certainty going into the January window, potentially helping the Chilean to maximise his performance levels.

His presence also boosts Blackburn’s chances of sealing a top-tier return, so this decision to keep hold of him may make more financial sense than first thought. It would be worth losing him for free if they did go on to win promotion.