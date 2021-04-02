Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Missed him massively’, ‘Unreal’ – These Derby County fans react to individual’s display in Luton win

Derby County picked up a massive three points against Luton Town this afternoon, with Tom Lawrence playing a crucial role for Wayne Rooney’s side.

The Welsh international has endured a frustrating campaign, with the attacking midfielder yet to score a goal this season, although injuries have restricted Lawrence to just 16 games.

However, he was fit and back in from the off against the Hatters, with the 27-year-old a constant threat throughout.

Lawrence was intelligent in the positions he took up to receive the ball, and his quality in the final third was vital to helping the team getting the win, as he won the penalty that resulted in the all-important second goal, and he also went close himself afterwards.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see that the fans were delighted to see Lawrence back starting games and making a positive contribution.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…


