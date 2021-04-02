‘Missed him massively’, ‘Unreal’ – These Derby County fans react to individual’s display in Luton win

Derby County picked up a massive three points against Luton Town this afternoon, with Tom Lawrence playing a crucial role for Wayne Rooney’s side.

The Welsh international has endured a frustrating campaign, with the attacking midfielder yet to score a goal this season, although injuries have restricted Lawrence to just 16 games.

However, he was fit and back in from the off against the Hatters, with the 27-year-old a constant threat throughout.

Lawrence was intelligent in the positions he took up to receive the ball, and his quality in the final third was vital to helping the team getting the win, as he won the penalty that resulted in the all-important second goal, and he also went close himself afterwards.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see that the fans were delighted to see Lawrence back starting games and making a positive contribution.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

Tom Lawrence is class. We’ve missed him massively #dcfc — dcfc (@dcfc_fan21) April 2, 2021

Brilliant from Lawrence. Making a huge difference to this side already. Finally have someone willing to take defenders on. #dcfc — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) April 2, 2021

Get in there.. that’s what we’ve missed without Lawrence, bit of quality in the final third #dcfc — Aaron (@aaronclarke1990) April 2, 2021

people underrate tom lawrence so much btw #dcfc — Cam (@DCFCcammm) April 2, 2021

Tom Lawrence back to the Tom Lawrence I know and love🐏❤ #dcfc — Lou Hillyer (@hillyer_louise) April 2, 2021

Quality performance from a quality player🔥🐏🐏 really worked hard as well. — Barnaby & Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) April 2, 2021

Was unreal today — Kieran Clarke (@KieranClarke24) April 2, 2021