Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Miss this’, ‘Absolutely golden’ – Many Bristol City fans react to Lee Johnson comments after Sunderland win

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson delivered an unusual post-match interview after his side beat Bristol Rovers yesterday, which has caused a stir among fans of his former club Bristol City. 

The Black Cats continued their impressive run by beating Rovers at the Memorial Stadium via an Aiden O’Brien goal, extending the home side’s recent poor run.

The Gas have now lost four on the bounce and are just two points above the bottom of League One, with the threat of relegation very real at the moment.

Speaking to the club media after the game, Johnson – who has become known for his interesting choice of language and metaphors in interviews – provided a unique assessment of the game.

He said: “There’s a quote, do sharks worry about Monday? No, they go round being sharks, biting stuff and being aggressive. We showed that and I think it resonated quite well.

“So, yeah. We bit a few ankles today that’s for sure.”

The red side of Bristol will have been happy to see Sunderland add to Rovers’ problems in yesterday’s game and their former manager’s comments certainly seem to have caught their attention.

The ultimate Bristol City shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18

1. When were Park Furnishers the Bristol City kit sponsor?

The Ashton Gate faithful will have got used to ‘Johnsonisms’ from his four years in Bs3 and his latest comments have caused a stir on social media, with many City fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reactions here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Miss this’, ‘Absolutely golden’ – Many Bristol City fans react to Lee Johnson comments after Sunderland win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: