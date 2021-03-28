‘Miss this’, ‘Absolutely golden’ – Many Bristol City fans react to Lee Johnson comments after Sunderland win

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson delivered an unusual post-match interview after his side beat Bristol Rovers yesterday, which has caused a stir among fans of his former club Bristol City.

The Black Cats continued their impressive run by beating Rovers at the Memorial Stadium via an Aiden O’Brien goal, extending the home side’s recent poor run.

The Gas have now lost four on the bounce and are just two points above the bottom of League One, with the threat of relegation very real at the moment.

Speaking to the club media after the game, Johnson – who has become known for his interesting choice of language and metaphors in interviews – provided a unique assessment of the game.

He said: “There’s a quote, do sharks worry about Monday? No, they go round being sharks, biting stuff and being aggressive. We showed that and I think it resonated quite well.

“So, yeah. We bit a few ankles today that’s for sure.”

The red side of Bristol will have been happy to see Sunderland add to Rovers’ problems in yesterday’s game and their former manager’s comments certainly seem to have caught their attention.

The Ashton Gate faithful will have got used to ‘Johnsonisms’ from his four years in Bs3 and his latest comments have caused a stir on social media, with many City fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reactions here:

Weirdly miss those post match interviews – Busy Bees 🐝 was a favourite — Bristol Oli (@BristolOli) March 27, 2021

Why do I now love it when I couldn’t stand it a year ago — Richard Brown (@RichardBrown34) March 27, 2021

I’ve missed these — Gary (@_BalooTheBear) March 27, 2021

To be fair, these were always entertaining when we won. — Ad (@_vadmada) March 27, 2021

This bloke is absolutely golden 🤣 quite miss his bizarre anecdotes https://t.co/qyjVktUukO — George Mitchell (@_Georgeymitch_) March 27, 2021

Miss the bloke https://t.co/xx6lmp98OU — James Cox (@JamesCoxSJ) March 27, 2021