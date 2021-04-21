‘Misread the crowd’, ‘Who hacked your account?’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Andy Reid comments on potential Derby relegation

Derby County are staring perilously close to the drop zone following another defeat on the road last night to Preston North End.

Wayne Rooney’s outfit looked toothless in-front of goal and they were also shaky at the back as they went down 3-0 to the Lilywhites, and right now they need results to go their way with Rotherham United having three games in hand behind them in 22nd place.

It would be a shock to see a club as big as Derby in the third tier of English football for the first time since 1986, and they’ve gained an unlikely ally who wants to see them remain in the Championship.

That man is Andy Reid, a household name at the Rams’ bitter rivals Nottingham Forest, and the former Ireland midfielder has thrown his support behind Rooney’s side.

Reid commented following last night’s result, saying that he ‘really hopes’ that County remain in the second tier despite the rivalry, with the 38-year-old further saying that the main reason is he wants to see Forest v Derby with a full house in the stadiums next season.

His first tweet has led to a bemused reaction from Forest fans, who would love for nothing more than to see their rivals fall into League One – check out some of their responses.

Andy…. you’ve done a bit of a super league here 😂 misread the crowd… Get them gone! — Cal. (@Callum_shaw) April 21, 2021

Love you Reidy, but I'm poles apart from you on this one. I hope they rot. When Forest got relegated I was crucified by one particular colleague. I'm really looking forward to offering him my condolences. — Rob (@dogsnobrob) April 21, 2021

I'm sure I could put up with not playing them for a season or 2 just so they can taste what its like to be in league 1. — Kevin Durrant (@NFFC_U_REDS) April 20, 2021

Would miss the game, but would much rather see them losing to Fleetwood and Shrewsbury — Gary (@RedDogGary) April 20, 2021

Andy, you spelt 'do' wrong — Craig Harrison (@CraigHarrison20) April 21, 2021

Who hacked your account? — Ben Coleman (@BenColeman92) April 20, 2021

I really hope that they do!! — Seb (@SupaMarrio22) April 21, 2021

That is a joke ain‘t it — codders (@codders03) April 21, 2021

fingers crossed they go down!!! — Thomas (@Thomas44523760) April 20, 2021