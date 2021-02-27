‘Mismanagement,’ ‘How bad’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans react to transfer message from Ex-Owls ace

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been reacting to the recent suggestion from former defender Glen Loovens that the Owls should have cashed in on a few players rather than allowing their contracts to run down.

Over the last few years, the Owls have seen some of their key players attract the interest of numerous clubs, with talks of big-money offers for the likes of Fernando Forestieri and Adam Reach in recent windows. However, during that time the only player they have sold for a decent transfer fee was Lucas Joao when he left for Reading.

Sheffield Wednesday are facing a massive potential issue in the summer when they have a large group of players coming towards the end of their deals. Barry Bannan has at least signed a new contract recently to secure his future, and they have reportedly held talks with Reach over a new deal that would see him join Bannan in committing his future.

Loovens, speaking on a recent The Wednesday Week podcast, suggested that the Owls have made a mistake in not selling a few of their players when they had the chance to do. While he also said it is important to invest in players when that money comes in to keep things fresh.

He said: “I think probably Sheffield Wednesday have kept a few players too long, and some left at the end of their contracts.

“As a club it’s never good business to leave so many to go out of contract. It’s football, but it’s business as well. It needs to be viable to live as a club, and I think as a club they’ve wasted some money as well…

“It’s easy talking after something has happened, but as a club sometimes you need to sell your best players on to make money and invest in new players.”

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were in agreement and were frustrated with the club’s policy of hanging on to players too long and seeing them depreciate in valuation.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses on social media…

Glen knows. Forestieri, Bannan – £20m-£25m we’ve missed out on not selling them when offers came in. — Peter A. Løhmann (@ploehmann) February 26, 2021

And incurred a points deduction as a result. 6 points which will probably be the difference between safety and L1. That mismanagement is entirely at the door of the chairman and his bizarre “keeping the family together” mantra. — Josh Carson (@JoshCarson1867) February 26, 2021

And poured 2 more seasons of Rhodes wages down the drain when Norwich could have taken him. We def could have found a buyer for Reach too at various points over the last 3 years. — Steve Clay (@StevieClay) February 26, 2021

Lees was a name bandied around as a potential sale at the peak of his powers. — Nathan Banbury (@NJBanbury) February 26, 2021

Only have to look at clubs like Brentford to know how bad our recruiting is. Buy young sell for a profit invest back into team and repeat. If a offer comes in for a big player and that money can go back in then do it. As long as your only selling one maybe two and replacing — Chris Brown (@owlscityisours) February 26, 2021

Certainly from the past but looking at current squad I'm not sure many teams would be willing to pay a fee for any of our players if I'm honest — Stephen Reith (@sreith31) February 26, 2021

Now we've got nowt to sell https://t.co/FYIZX6fg53 — Michael (@owls0589) February 26, 2021