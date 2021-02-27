Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Mismanagement,’ ‘How bad’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans react to transfer message from Ex-Owls ace

Published

3 mins ago

on

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been reacting to the recent suggestion from former defender Glen Loovens that the Owls should have cashed in on a few players rather than allowing their contracts to run down.

Over the last few years, the Owls have seen some of their key players attract the interest of numerous clubs, with talks of big-money offers for the likes of Fernando Forestieri and Adam Reach in recent windows. However, during that time the only player they have sold for a decent transfer fee was Lucas Joao when he left for Reading.

Sheffield Wednesday are facing a massive potential issue in the summer when they have a large group of players coming towards the end of their deals. Barry Bannan has at least signed a new contract recently to secure his future, and they have reportedly held talks with Reach over a new deal that would see him join Bannan in committing his future.

Loovens, speaking on a recent The Wednesday Week podcast, suggested that the Owls have made a mistake in not selling a few of their players when they had the chance to do. While he also said it is important to invest in players when that money comes in to keep things fresh.

He said: “I think probably Sheffield Wednesday have kept a few players too long, and some left at the end of their contracts.

“As a club it’s never good business to leave so many to go out of contract. It’s football, but it’s business as well. It needs to be viable to live as a club, and I think as a club they’ve wasted some money as well…

“It’s easy talking after something has happened, but as a club sometimes you need to sell your best players on to make money and invest in new players.”

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were in agreement and were frustrated with the club’s policy of hanging on to players too long and seeing them depreciate in valuation.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Mismanagement,’ ‘How bad’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans react to transfer message from Ex-Owls ace

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: