Mislav Orsic promised so much at Southampton after signing for the Saints in January 2023 - but for differing reasons, the deal didn’t work out.

Impressive performances for Dinamo Zagreb in the Croatian top-flight and on the European stage - including a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur and winners over West Ham and Chelsea - to announce interest from England.

Southampton were the side to prise him from from Eastern Europe to the Premier League, and big things were expected of the Croat after featuring and starring for his country at the World Cup.

But just one league appearance for the Saints brought an end to his time in England - and Football League World takes a look at why that happened.

Mislav Orsic’s Southampton career analysed

Orsic was originally set to join Burnley, with Dinamo Zagreb allowing a move, which had interested Orsic to begin with. But a change of heart saw him stay in Croatia, and despite rumours linking him back to the Clarets despite relegation, a move never materialised.

Southampton eventually brought him to the south coast for £8million, and with his European exploits alongside starring at the World Cup, you’d have guessed Orsic would waltz into the starting XI.

But amazingly, he only featured in one Premier League game - a six-minute cameo in a 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa just weeks after signing for Nathan Jones’ men. Four other appearances in cup competitions did little to help his case, before Orsic was sold to Trabzonspor for a measly fee of just £3.5million.

Mislav Orsic's total appearances for Southampton Minutes Goals + Assists vs Aston Villa, 21st January, 2023 - Premier League 6 0 vs Blackpool, 28th January, 2023 - FA Cup 63 0 vs Grimsby Town, 1st March, 2023 - FA Cup 59 0 vs Manchester City, 11th January, 2023 - EFL Cup 7 0 vs Newcastle United, 24th January, 2023 - EFL Cup 57 0

Six minutes is less than iconic hoax Ali Dia, who pretended he was George Weah's cousin in order to turnout for the Saints in the early Premier League era, just to add a more bizarre complexity to the move.

It's a strange one, on the face of it. Orsic registered 91 goals in just 214 games for Zagreb in his four-and-a-half-year spell in the capital, and so to get absolutely zero chance to prove himself on the south coast all seems a bit odd.

Especially so with Championship football on the horizon.

Obviously, the Championship is an easier division to make a mark in than the Premier League, though Orsic was shipped off before Russell Martin could be given a chance to send the Saints back up.

For those reasons, we will never know exactly how Orsic could've fared had he been given a fair crack of the whip in England.

How Mislav Orsic is doing at Trabzonspor

It would transpire that shortly after making the move from Southampton to Trabzonspor, Orsic would damage his cruciate anterior ligament with a tear - in a training collision with teammate Hakan Yesil.

He’s yet to feature this season, and it’s evidently affected the club as they remain locked in a third-placed battle with Besiktas - miles behind Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, who are contesting for the title that Trabzonspor won just two seasons ago.

As a result, it's tough to say whether Southampton made a mistake or not in letting him go ahead of the Championship season; though if he does start firing for the seven-time Turkish Super Lig winners after overcoming an ACL injury, the answer could be on a postcard for the Saints.