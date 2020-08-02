‘Miserable’, ‘Absolutely criminal’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans discuss emerging transfer talk

Many Nottingham Forest supporters have been urging the club not to sell Matty Cash for £12million, after it emerged the Reds are reportedly willing to sell for that price amid interest from both Premier League Southampton and West Ham.

Cash has enjoyed an excellent season for Forest in the Championship and has established himself as one of the best young prospects outside of the Premier League, following a number of high quality performances at right-back.

The 22-year-old was a constant threat going forwards down the right-hand side for the Reds managing to register three goals and five assists in the Championship, while also managing to really improve his defending throughout the campaign under Sabri Lamouchi’s reserved style of play.

Forest missed out on the play-offs following a dramatic last day defeat at home to Stoke City, which means that the Reds could now face a real challenge to hold onto a player with Cash’s potential and quality – and it is little surprise to see him being linked in The Sun with the likes of Southampton and West Ham.

A fee of £12million, though, does seem a little low for the versatile right-back, given he only signed a new contract recently and the fact that he is of the right sort of age to develop his game even further over the next few seasons, although Forest may need to money now they have missed out on promotion.

Here then, we take a look at what Forest fans have made of the latest speculation surrounding Cash on social media…

£12m for Matty Cash? Go again! Worth more than that (in todays market).

We can’t let ourselves be exploited by Premier League clubs. #nffc — ᴋɪᴇʀᴀɴ (@kieranthekiz) August 2, 2020

If we get offered 20m for Cash I would take it, Talks of Worrall worth 15m a few seasons ago, probably worth 3m at best now,hopefully the money would re invested into transfers with what we’ve already got to spend. #nffc — Simon Tebbutt (@TebbsTebbutt) August 2, 2020

Saints would be a decent move for Cash. Given the interest from Burnley and West Ham you'd like to think we could hold out for a fee nearing £20m. That would go a long way towards balancing the books #nffc https://t.co/VX40oDVO5u — AFW (@Ad_Whit3_31) August 2, 2020

If we sell Cash I don't trust us to spend the money wisely at all..next season could be exrremely miserable. 😓 #nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪️⚽️ (@hannahforest) August 2, 2020

As much as I don’t want cash to leave it could help us rebuild and also get rid of the dead wood #nffc — Kieren (@kingkieren10) August 2, 2020

We never get anywhere because we always sell our best players. Personally I think we should keep Matty Cash at all costs. If we did sell then would want at least 15-20million #NFFC — Liam Shearn (@supershearn) August 2, 2020

Selling Cash for any less than 15 million would be absolutely criminal. EM can’t be that serious about this club if he doesn’t want to invest in a window where we were in touching distance of automatic promotion, or if he sells our best player on the cheap #NFFC — Jason (@Jcov1998) August 2, 2020

£12m is nowhere near enough for Cash, talking £20m at least. Young, English talent, can't let clubs rip us off for players like him if we were to sell #NFFC — Dan (@95Redss) August 2, 2020