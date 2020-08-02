Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Miserable’, ‘Absolutely criminal’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans discuss emerging transfer talk

Published

6 mins ago

on

Many Nottingham Forest supporters have been urging the club not to sell Matty Cash for £12million, after it emerged the Reds are reportedly willing to sell for that price amid interest from both Premier League Southampton and West Ham.

Cash has enjoyed an excellent season for Forest in the Championship and has established himself as one of the best young prospects outside of the Premier League, following a number of high quality performances at right-back.

The 22-year-old was a constant threat going forwards down the right-hand side for the Reds managing to register three goals and five assists in the Championship, while also managing to really improve his defending throughout the campaign under Sabri Lamouchi’s reserved style of play.

The ultimate Nottingham Forest end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14

How many points did Forest finish on?

Forest missed out on the play-offs following a dramatic last day defeat at home to Stoke City, which means that the Reds could now face a real challenge to hold onto a player with Cash’s potential and quality – and it is little surprise to see him being linked in The Sun with the likes of Southampton and West Ham.

A fee of £12million, though, does seem a little low for the versatile right-back, given he only signed a new contract recently and the fact that he is of the right sort of age to develop his game even further over the next few seasons, although Forest may need to money now they have missed out on promotion.

Here then, we take a look at what Forest fans have made of the latest speculation surrounding Cash on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Miserable’, ‘Absolutely criminal’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans discuss emerging transfer talk

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: