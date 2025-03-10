Plymouth Argyle’s struggles in high-pressure matches were laid bare on Saturday as they collapsed to a damaging 3-0 home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

The result leaves Argyle bottom of the Championship table, one point behind Luton Town in 23rd position.

Pilgrims head coach Miron Muslic did not shy away from acknowledging the team's fundamental issue: an inability to cope when stakes are high.

Plymouth Argyle’s psychological fragility exposed

"We collapsed after the first goal," Muslic admitted to Argyle TV. "We actually started very well, the first 10, 12, 15 minutes. We were aggressive, trying to create goalscoring opportunities. We had two big ones with Mus [Bundu] and Matty [Sorinola]. That was the moment for us to score.”

"But with the first offensive action of Sheffield, they scored immediately, and that for us felt like a collapse. We could not bounce back from this."

This latest defeat follows a pattern Muslic is deeply concerned about.

The Austrian pointed to recent performances in the FA Cup - where Argyle impressed despite the evident gulf in quality - as proof that his squad can play without fear when the expectation to win is lifted.

"Pressure can do a lot of damage. We are in a period where we can’t deal well with that pressure," he said. "We played Manchester City and Liverpool, and they were outstanding games because they were something to enjoy, and there was not pressure at all. You see what we were capable of. As soon as we have to [face pressure], we are struggling."

A look at their last two league performances - this heavy defeat to Wednesday and a limp 2-0 loss at Hull City - supports Muslic’s assessment.

While Argyle started brightly against the Owls, creating early chances through Bundu and Darko Gyabi, their momentum crumbled after conceding.

An own goal from Nathanael Ogbeta, a clinical Callum Paterson finish, and a composed strike from Djeidi Gassama sealed their fate.

The psychological impact of going behind is proving to be Argyle’s Achilles' heel. In the second half, the Home Park crowd’s frustration became audible, with many fans heading for the exits after the third Owls goal.

Muslic sympathised with their reaction: "It was a big moment when they turned against us. They gave up on us today - but I cannot blame them because we gave up on ourselves also. At 2-0 down, with still a half in front of you, that was a moment when the pressure was on, and in these moments, we are struggling to keep a cool head."

Miron Muslic: “It is my responsibility”

Despite Argyle’s downward spiral, Muslic made it clear that the responsibility lies with him, not just his players.

"We have to look into the mirror to find our mistakes. It is my responsibility that we are not performing, and we are not collecting the points. It is my task to put up the right line-up, the right tactic, and the right approach. I will take the responsibility, like I did against Burnley, and am to protect the lads, to keep them away from this."

The Championship table (as of 10-3-25) Position Team Played Goal difference Points 21 Cardiff City 36 -20 36 22 Derby County 36 -27 32 23 Luton Town 36 -27 31 24 Plymouth Argyle 36 -37 30

Following Argyle’s defeat at Burnley, the Pilgrims went on a seven-game run that saw them beaten only once, defeat Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion, and record a 5-1 win over Millwall.

With just 10 games left and Argyle six points adrift of safety, time is running out to fix their mental fragility. Muslic, however, remains defiant.

"I saw similar things against Burnley, one-and-a-half months ago. We managed to get out from this, to find the right approach, to support the lads and take away the pressure for them, so they can perform. We will try to do the same. Nothing is over yet."

Whether Argyle can rediscover that resilience in time to salvage their season remains to be seen.