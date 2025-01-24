Plymouth Argyle are a side in transition right now, with the Greens needing to adapt to the new style of football that Miron Muslic wants his side to play, and fast.

The former Cercle Brugge boss is a man who is dedicated to his sides giving as good as they get all over the pitch, and making up for a perceived lack of quality in comparison to their opponents with an overabundance of energy and physicality across the board.

That hasn’t been evident in the Austrian’s early showings as Argyle boss, with Wednesday night’s 5-0 hammering at home to Burnley the latest embarrassment in their plight at the bottom of the table, with the need for January recruits as prominent as ever.

With a more direct playing style likely to be implemented over the coming months - which is in contrast to the building from the back that the departed Wayne Rooney wanted to install - arrivals are needed quick sharp, with deficiencies all over the pitch right now.

Plymouth Argyle are woefully short in defensive areas

Argyle will be left ruing a report £1.5 million release clause in Lewis Gibson’s contract inserted when the player signed for the club in the summer of 2023, with fellow Championship side Preston North End pouncing to lure him to Deepdale early in the month.

That left the Pilgrims short on defensive options as it was, and following the injuries to Kornel Szucs and Brendan Galloway, Muslic has just two central defenders at his disposal right now: Julio Pleguezuelo and Victor Palsson.

One month ago, the pair would likely have been deemed fourth and fifth choice to line up in the backline, but right now they are playing every game, and despite playing valiantly at times, are still being found wanting on occasion.

That isn’t helped by the change in formation that Muslic has designed, with the Pilgrims resorting to three at the back and the utilisation of wing-backs, although a lack of numbers has thwarted that particular tactic of late, with new arrival Tymoteusz Puchacz slotting in on the left-hand side last time out, rather than in his familiar position on the flanks.

With the news that Sparta Rotterdam defender Mike Eerdhuijzen has supposedly turned down a move to Home Park due to their current malaise, the Pilgrims just can’t catch a break right now, and will be promptly drawing up a new number one target, with time running out in the race for signatures.

Even without injuries, Argyle could well do with a pair of new centre-backs for the rest of the campaign, with competition for places needed, and cover for the terrible luck the Championship’s bottom side have had with injuries of late.

Miron Muslic Cercle Brugge league record (Transfermarkt) Matches 71 Victories 30 Draws 16 Defeats 25 Points per game 1.49 Win % 42.2%

Without a strong defence, it is impossible to build any sort of momentum in this league - something the Pilgrims will know all too well after their porosity of late - and with their latest Home Park humbling still fresh in their minds, there is no greater evidence that money needs to be spent to plug the gaps at the back.

Miron Muslic approach demands more in the final third

While the Burnley battering was tough, failing to beat either Queens Park Rangers or Oxford United in Muslic’s first two games as boss will likely have hit harder, with the 42-year-old laying it all out on the line after the R’s defeat, with the forward line coming in for a roasting.

"The reality is also that we are struggling defensively, we are struggling offensively, but especially in home games we have to be more dangerous," Muslic told BBC Radio Devon.

"We had today with Morgan [Whittaker], with [Michael] Baidoo, with [Rami] Al Hajj, and also with [Ryan] Hardie, four offensive players on the pitch, but we just didn't manage to have those moments.

"It was sloppy. I know in football you sometimes have games like this, it's also part of this, but we have to find solutions and we have also to get up as soon as possible, as quickly as possible.

"I think we're also looking for some reinforcement. We will need this to strengthen up our squad."

Those words obviously point to demands being put on Simon Hallett to stump up the funds to add to the options in the final third, with a physical, aggressive presence needed to cause the opposition problems when the Greens attack.

With Hardie, Michael Obafemi and Muhamed Tijani all struggling for fitness of late, Muslic has had to work with his hands tied behind his back for much of his time in the southwest, and will be craving a focal point going forward, who can retain possession and bring others into play, as well as find the back of the net.

There have been signs of transfer activity with a reported £750,000 bid for Notts County striker Alasanna Jatta earlier this month, with the big man for the Magpies exactly the sort of physical presence needed to suit the new boss’ style of play, with the likes of Rami Al Hajj and Michael Baidoo left to pick up the pieces and add that creative spark.

As crucial as Hardie has been to Argyle’s rise to prominence in recent years, the Scot is nearing on 12 months without a goal from open play in the Championship, and cannot offer the target man-like presence that is seemingly being ushered in under the new regime.

If Muslic isn’t given the weapons to use before the February 3 transfer deadline, then Plymouth Argyle are no more than sitting ducks in the second tier for the remainder of the campaign, with square pegs repeatedly trying to be bashed into round holes.

The impending departure of Whittaker could well be a blessing in disguise for the Home Park side in the months to come, with the incoming transfer fee needing to be spent on even more arrivals, while Muslic doesn’t look like a man too fond of an inverted winger cutting in from the right-side.

What the new man in the dugout wants is passion, aggression, and direct play; wingers hugging the touchline and whipping balls into the box, defenders being rock solid and not giving an inch, and a sturdy midfield that can hold their own against the best the EFL has to offer.

While Adam Randell looks a shoe-in in each game Argyle play, Darko Gyabi’s place could well be under threat in the weeks to come, with a lackadaisical approach costing the Pilgrims in and out of possession, with Muslic unlikely to accept any passengers within his starting eleven.

With only Jordan Houghton and Caleb Roberts as backup right now, an enforcer in the middle of the park could also be put on the priority list, which basically includes a whole new spine to the team.

Build a backbone and go from there. Not an easy task at the best of times, but Muslic has a little over a week to make it happen, and the clock is already ticking.