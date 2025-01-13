Plymouth Argyle's new head coach, Miron Muslic, has delivered his first big message to his players ahead of his first match in charge of the Green Army against Oxford United.

The Devon outfit underwent a long-standing process to find Wayne Rooney's successor after the Liverpudlian left the club on December 31st, with it being confirmed on Friday night that the Austrian had signed a three-and-a-half year contract at Home Park.

Muslic watched from the stands as Argyle caused an FA Cup upset against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, courtesy of Morgan Whittaker's stunning late winner, and the Championship's bottom club have since been rewarded with a home tie against Premier League leaders Liverpool next month.

Meanwhile, the former Cercle Brugge boss' attention will switch back to the relegation battle which the Greens currently find themselves in, having endured a winless run of 11 league games, although Kevin Nancekivell oversaw credible draws against Bristol City and Stoke City during his latest stint in temporary charge.

However, Muslic will definitely have his new chargers fired up for a crucial encounter on home turf tomorrow night if his first speech is anything to go by.

Miron Muslic's first speech to his Plymouth Argyle players

The club have posted the 42-year-old's first words at the club's training base on their X profile, in which Muslic referenced several key characteristics he took away from the 1-0 victory in West London when casting an eye on his squad, as well as laying down the law from his own point of view.

"Good to be here, very good to be here," he began. "Normally, I would always address my words firstly to the team. But, this morning, I will address my first words to Nance (Nancekivell)."

"Your courage, your commitment, your selfnessness, is an inspiration. There are moments in life and moments on the football pitch where the heat is on, the pressure is on, and people just disappear, run away and hide - other people like Nance step up. That's courage, balls."

"That impresses me a lot," Muslic added.

"When i saw the celebrations after the game, it was pure, it was from the heart. Not fake, pure, and from the heart. Goosebumps all over my body!"

Despite the seriousness of Argyle's predicament, the new boss wasn't afraid to take a jovial swipe at captain Joe Edwards, who recently returned from a hamstring issue, for his part in the full-time scenes against Thomas Frank's side.

"When I saw Joe (Edwards) sprinting towards the fans, goosebumps, and I thought this guy is going to pull his hamstring again!," Muslic said. "Take it easy Joe! Bro, I need you on the right side, OK!"

"I know it has been difficult for you in the last weeks, suffering, struggling. It's part of our job. You are professional football players, it's not easy being a professional football player. We have to perform day in, day out, every single weekend, and we are an object. We don't have a private life, they (outsiders) can do what they want with us," he explained.

"They can destroy us every single day and every single game, that's why it's difficult to be a professional football player. That's why we are here, because it's hard."

"Nothing in the next weeks will be easy for us, no problem! Let's face this challenge in front of us with commitment, with heart, with togetherness, because you impressed me also against Brentford."

"Going there, and delivering a performance the way you did. F****** hell, well done," the Austrian stated. "Showing this passion, this conviction, this togetherness, this will be the ingredients we need to face the challenge in front of us, no doubt. And it's going to be hard... no problem."

Miron Muslic outlines his Plymouth Argyle principles

After giving the squad much deserved praise for a resolute performance against their top-flight opponents, the highly-rated head coach continued by outlining his principles and his ideas that he believes will progress the club forward.

"Aggressive, intense, brave. These will be our core principles every day in, every day out. These aren't the ingredients to win a beauty contest, but to win a football game," Muslic stated.

"Every time they (opponents) will face Argyle, regardless of it being at Home Park or away, it will be hard, it will be annoying," Muslic continued. "It will be s**t to play against us."

"I have a clear style of play, I have a million ideas of how to progress and develop you. But, first of all, we need simplicity and clarity."

"The first thing we're going to do is get this team tight, compact, together and high up on the pitch. We have a lot of quality inside this team. We need to get high up on the pitch so we can show that quality."

"I'm very demanding to you, and I'm going to try and raise the bar in everything, to improve and develop you, and make you better."

"I'm very demanding, we had the highest physical output for three years in Belgium," the man who won 43 of 101 games in the Pro League declared. "It's a physical league, just like the Championship."

"It's not easy, but everything I will demand from you, I will give you everything (back) 24/7, so it's easy for me to sell this (project), because I will give you everything."

"We can judge, rate you, give you feedback, criticise you. You are football players, only it will be to help, develop and support you."

"I will be straight and honest with my communication," Muslic outlined. "I have to be, and this is my right as a head coach, our right as staff. But, as human beings, you are untouchable. I will never cross that line, I give you my word."

"I'm very much looking forward to everything that's in front of us, and we're going to face it with a big heart, with conviction, with courage, and everything will be fine," he concluded.

Miron Muslic must change Plymouth Argyle's fortunes immediately

Whilst there will be a lot of excitement regarding a continental style of play that has brought success and praise for Muslic and his coaching team, the truth of the matter is that the Austrian will be judged from the off at Home Park.

If Argyle are able to replicate their cup performance levels under his guidance, they stand a chance of beating the drop, as despite a dismal run of form, only three points separate themselves and Portsmouth in 21st.

EFL Championship bottom-six standings, as of January 13th Position Team P GD Pts 19th Stoke City 26 -8 27 20th Luton Town 26 -17 25 21st Portsmouth 24 -11 23 22nd Hull City 26 -11 23 23rd Cardiff City 25 -15 23 24th Plymouth Argyle 25 -29 20

The suggestion that Muslic's first ideas are to make the side tougher to play against will also be music to the ears of supporters, who have watched their side concede a league and EFL high of 53 goals in 25 games.

And, despite the fact that his first opponents have turned a corner under Gary Rowett, something which the Green Army will hope to replicate, Plymouth will fancy their chances of getting the Austrian's era off to a flying start against the side who possess the third-worst away record in the Championship.