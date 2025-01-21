Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining an upper leg injury.

Former West Brom man Galloway had started nine out of the previous 10 league games for the Pilgrims, establishing himself as a first team regular under recently installed head coach Miron Muslic.

Argyle are still looking to fight their way off the bottom of the Championship table and remain five points from safety, but an injury to such a valuable player in the backline is a huge blow to their survival bid.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of January 20th) Team P GD Pts 19 Derby County 27 -6 27 20 Cardiff City 27 -12 27 21 Hull City 27 -10 26 22 Portsmouth 26 -13 26 23 Luton Town 27 -17 26 24 Plymouth Argyle 27 -30 21

Plymouth are now short of options in central defence, with Kornel Szucs a week away from full fitness while Lewis Gibson departed Home Park to join Preston North End earlier in the transfer window.

From this news, Plymouth could be set for a scramble in the January market to secure a replacement for the absent Galloway.

Brendan Galloway out for the remainder of the season

As per the BBC, Brendan Galloway will play no further part in Plymouth’s season after being hurt towards the end of their 1-1 draw with Oxford United last week.

It has been revealed the 28-year-old will require surgery on the upper part of his leg, adding to the long list of injuries he has been ravaged with throughout his career.

The defender suffered a dislocated kneecap in December 2021 and missed much of 2023 through injury too.

In a latest blow, head coach Miron Muslic did not confirm specific details of the injury but revealed his disappointment of losing such an important figure.

Reported by BBC, Muslic said: “It’s terrible news.

“He was in a good way, he played defensively very strong, so that’s another that we’re going to miss – not only his quality but also his personality and his mentality.”

Brendan Galloway blow dents Plymouth Argyle survival hopes

It’s a bitter pill for Plymouth to swallow at such an important time of the season, particularly when defensive options are so limited at the moment.

You have to feel personally for Galloway too, who must have thought he was generating some forward momentum in his career after some impressive displays, but his fitness has pushed him back once more, and it will take a long period of time before he starts enjoying his football again.

Related Plymouth Argyle transfer news: Morgan Whittaker, Tegan Finn and Miron Muslic's demands It is set to be a busy end to the transfer window at Home Park, with players being linked with a move away and new arrivals expected

Stepping up to being a leader in the Pilgrims backline, it’s a mammoth task for Plymouth to find a suitable replacement, given January is such an awkward time to find quality players.

However, Plymouth need to get this transfer decision correct before the 3rd February deadline, otherwise the club are at risk of conceding too many goals and preventing themselves from retaining their Championship status.