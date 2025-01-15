Plymouth Argyle welcome Queens Park Rangers to Home Park on Saturday, but Miron Muslic has confirmed they will be without two important players.

Argyle have seen an upturn in results and performances since former boss Wayne Rooney was relieved of his managerial duties with the club on 31 December.

Plymouth Argyle's results since sacking Wayne Rooney Opponent Date Result Competition Bristol City (H) Wed, 1 Jan 2-2 Championship Stoke City (A) Sat, 4 Jan 0-0 Championship Brentford (A) Sat, 11 Jan 1-0 win FA Cup 3rd Round Oxford United (H) Tue, 14 Jan 1-1 Championship

The Pilgrims are on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions to start the new year, including a memorable FA Cup win over Premier League Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium last weekend.

Tuesday night saw Miron Muslic enter the Plymouth dugout for the first time since being appointed as the club's new manager on 10 January, as the Austrian guided his side to a 1-1 draw with Oxford United at Home Park.

This weekend will see him lead his side against an in-form Queens Park Rangers team, who have only lost once in the league since 23 November 2024. However, two important defenders are set to miss the clash with the R's on Saturday.

Miron Muslic confirms double Plymouth Argyle injury blow to Brendan Galloway and Kornel Szucs

Confirming via an interview with the club website on Wednesday 15 January, Muslic revealed that he will definitely be without one central defender, and potentially two ahead of Saturday's meeting with QPR.

Muslic said: “I think Brendan (Galloway) will be out. He suffered an injury, around his hip or quadriceps. Kornel (Szucs) is out, so we are struggling with the centre-backs, but we will have a good starting 11, a good bench, a competitive team – and we go again on Saturday.”

News of this will come as a major disappointment for Argyle supporters, as that will leave the club thin on the ground in terms of natural and senior options in the centre of defence.

Hungary international Szucs has started 21 of Plymouth's 26 Championship fixtures so far this season after arriving at the club in the summer from Hungarian top flight side Kecskemeti.

As for Zimbabwe international Galloway, the 28-year-old has been enjoying an extended run in the Argyle starting lineup over the last month, with some solid performances during that time.

Galloway, Szucs injuries could present starting opportunity to Argyle academy graduate Jack Matthews

One player who could be set to benefit from Argyle's injury woes in the heart of their defence is academy graduate Jack Matthews.

The 19-year-old central defender has been turning heads in the club's academy system of late, and his performances saw him rewarded with his first professional contract last summer.

A boyhood Plymouth fan, the Cornish defender can also operate in central midfield, highlighting the ability he has with the ball at his feet.

The teenager made his Argyle debut as an extra-time substitute in the club's FA Cup Fourth Round 4-1 defeat at home to Leeds United, but is yet to make an appearance in the senior side so far this season.

However, that could be about to change this weekend if Galloway can't go, as that would leave just Victor Palsson and Julio Pleguezuelo as the only fit centre-backs, and that would leave the third centre-back role needing to be filled.

A decision will have to be made on Galloway in the coming days, but Matthews will certainly be preparing to play his part should he be called upon this weekend.