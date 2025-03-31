Miron Muslic has backed his Plymouth Argyle team to turn their season around and stay in the Championship, with the gap to safety at six points with seven games left in 2024/25.

The Pilgrims held Watford FC to a 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon, as the Devonshire outfit picked up their ninth away point of the campaign, and registered just their second clean sheet of 2025.

Muslic's side remain at the bottom of the second tier table, four points behind Luton Town following their crucial 1-0 victory over Hull City at the weekend, and time is running out to close the gap to those just outside the relegation zone before the season comes to its conclusion.

Plymouth welcome Norwich City to Home Park to kick off April on Saturday, and they know that they have to pick up their first win on their own patch since the middle of February if they are to have any chance of keeping their Championship status for another year.

Muslic remains "optimistic" about Plymouth's chances of staying in the Championship

Argyle have won just one of their last seven league matches, and they have been rooted to the foot of the table throughout the course of March and they have been off the bottom for just four matches since the end of December.

Despite this, Muslic believes that his team have enough quality to pick up the results that they desperately need to avoid the drop, and keep their place in the second tier for a third successive season.

Speaking after Plymouth's draw with Watford, he said: "I'm still, as always, very optimistic and very positive, it's my job.

"Imagine me with my head down, imagine me not positive, imagine me not leading, then we can just close and go for pre-season to Austria. That's not the plan."

The 42-year-old was forced to watch his side soak up plenty of pressure at Vicarage Road, as the hosts had the majority of possession, while also registering 17 shots. However, just one of those hit the target, as the Hornets had a wasteful afternoon in front of goal.

The Greens had very few chances of their own, and while a point can be seen as a positive, with just a matter of weeks to go until the final day, draws need to start turning into wins sooner rather than later.

Plymouth's run-in is incredibly tough

While Plymouth do need results, they may find it incredibly tough to pick up the points that they need, with their run-in one of the most difficult in the league.

Five of the Pilgrims' final seven games come against the current top 10 in the Championship, and if they are to keep hold of their second tier status, they will have to beat some of the very best in the division.

Plymouth Argyle final seven games of 2024/25* Date Opponent H/A P. 05/04/2025 Norwich City H 10th 09/04/2025 Swansea City A 16th 12/04/2025 Sheffield United H 1st 18/04/2025 Middlesbrough A 7th 21/04/2025 Coventry City H 5th 26/04/2025 Preston North End A 14th 03/05/2025 Leeds United H 2nd *Stats correct as of 31/03/2025

Muslic's side will play Leeds United on the final day of the season, and this will prove to be an incredibly tough challenge, but they do have home advantage and they will hope that the Whites' struggles continue all the way until May.

Nevertheless, if Plymouth are to avoid relegation to League One, they must beat Norwich this weekend and start their fightback before it is too late.