Mirco Antenucci opens up on his love for Leeds United

Mirco Antenucci has spoken of his love for Leeds United, in an interview with TeleBari relayed by TuttoBari.

Antenucci was brought to Elland Road by David Hockaday, in what were turbulent times for the club under the ownership of Massimo Cellino.

The Italian striker was an instant hit at Elland Road, scoring 10 goals in his first season in West Yorkshire, and finding the net nine times the following season under Steve Evans.

Antenucci was to depart Elland Road the following season, as Garry Monk took the reins and looked to reshape his squad in preparation for a promotion push in 2016/17.

Antenucci returned to Italy, with the 35-year-old joining S.P.A.L after a two-year stay in Yorkshire.

The forward was a lovable figure during his time at Elland Road, and he scored some vital goals in what were mediocre times for the Whites, leaving the club with 19 goals in 80 games to his name.

Speaking to TuttoBari, Antenucci has spoken of his love for Leeds, and has revealed how he is supporting them in their battle for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

He said: “I love that club. I was lucky to have an experience in such a club. It’s incredible. I cheer them on. They are second, I hope they’ll go to the Premier League.

“They have a heated fanbase. I remember it fondly. It’s a city that deserves it.”

The Verdict

Leeds have made huge strides of improvment both on and off the pitch over the past couple of years.

They are stable off the pitch under Andrea Radrizzani, and in Marcelo Bielsa, they have one of their greatest managers in many a year.

It would be a massive achievement for the club to return to the Premier League this season, after so many turbulent seasons in the Championship.